Mahuchikh Wins What Gravity Challenge Tournament With Best Result Of The Season

Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the international high jump tournament What Gravity Challenge with a new best result of the season in the world, Yulia Levchenko - third. This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the World Athletics Continental Tour - Silver series tournament in Doha (Qatar) was held for the first time a year ago. Then only men competed, this year the women's program debuted with the participation of ten high jumpers, including two Ukrainians - Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Yulia Levchenko.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the competition with a result of 2.00 m and, already as the winner, decided to raise the bar to 2.02 m and, taking it on the first try, set a new season record in the world - the message says.

Silver was won by Australian Eleanor Patterson (1.96 m), Yulia Levchenko became the bronze medalist with her best result of the season (1.94 m).

