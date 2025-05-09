$41.510.07
Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire
06:38 PM • 5780 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

06:26 PM • 12500 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

04:40 PM • 21768 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
03:09 PM • 42587 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

02:28 PM • 54013 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 56049 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 61209 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 66391 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 108171 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 40002 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Mahuchikh Wins What Gravity Challenge Tournament With Best Result Of The Season

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2390 views

Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the international high jump tournament in Doha, setting a season record of 2.02 m. Yuliia Levchenko won bronze with a result of 1.94 m.

Mahuchikh Wins What Gravity Challenge Tournament With Best Result Of The Season

Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the international high jump tournament What Gravity Challenge with a new best result of the season in the world, Yulia Levchenko - third. This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the World Athletics Continental Tour - Silver series tournament in Doha (Qatar) was held for the first time a year ago. Then only men competed, this year the women's program debuted with the participation of ten high jumpers, including two Ukrainians - Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Yulia Levchenko.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the competition with a result of 2.00 m and, already as the winner, decided to raise the bar to 2.02 m and, taking it on the first try, set a new season record in the world

- the message says.

Silver was won by Australian Eleanor Patterson (1.96 m), Yulia Levchenko became the bronze medalist with her best result of the season (1.94 m).

Ukrainian gymnast Pantelei Kolodii will represent the USA from 202609.05.25, 16:26 • 5512 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Sports
Yaroslava Mahuchikh
Qatar
Ukraine
