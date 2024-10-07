ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 55769 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102135 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164939 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136699 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142459 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138728 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181196 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112039 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171988 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104732 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The only one in Europe: how a wushu and martial arts school for children and youth works in Brovary

The only one in Europe: how a wushu and martial arts school for children and youth works in Brovary

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 171524 views

The only Wushu and martial arts school for children and youth in Europe in Brovary trains world and European champions. The school's founder talks about its development, achievements, and support from local authorities.

The winners and medalists of the World and European Championships, the World Games, and other prestigious competitions are all about the students of the only Wushu and martial arts school in Europe. How a small section turned into a well-known sports school in Ukraine and abroad, what problems young and adult athletes had to face after the full-scale Russian invasion, and how the Brovary authorities promote the development of sports in the community - this is what Oleh Chukanov, the founder of the school and president of the National Ukrainian Wushu Federation, told UNN.

The athlete recalls that he became interested in martial arts in the 80s. To be able to master them, he went to study in the Far East. There he also started training children. He passed the appropriate selection and studied for one semester  at the University of Physical Education and Sports in the Chinese province of Jilin.

In 1993, Oleh Chukanov returned to Brovary, got a job at the Children's and Youth Sports School at the city's Department of Physical Education and Sports, and opened a small wushu section.

"We had a lot of children enrolled at once. I taught classes for 100 boys and girls. We practiced in school gyms and even in basements. But slowly, in small steps, we were moving towards our goal, and in 2018, the Wushu and Martial Arts School for Children and Youth was established, based in our city's Svitlotekhnika sports complex. It is headed by a well-known athlete, multiple winner and prize-winner of various competitions, Andriy Koval, who was one of the first to join our section. The school works according to the program I wrote, which was approved by the Ministry of Youth and Sports. By the way, the school is the only one in Europe because the very structure of sports sections in different countries is very different from our system.

Before the full-scale Russian invasion, we had more than 500 children . Now there are a little less students, because many children have moved with their parents to other regions of Ukraine or abroad. But we accept IDP children who are happy to come to school. In general, you can  enroll in the school at the age of six to 23," said Oleg Chukanov.

The founder of the Wushu school in Brovary added that they used to have a group whose classes were attended by adults: businessmen, officials, students, and pensioners. Some of them came to maintain a healthy lifestyle, others were interested in Eastern philosophy. They plan to revive this group. At present, he says, the main emphasis is on mass sports and involvement of children.

"Even in this difficult time, it is necessary to involve children in sports and thus support them. After all, many children, like adults, can also be somewhat depressed because they see what is happening around them. So it's not just training, it's talking, psychological support. We need to inspire optimism in children, to show them that we are all working to win this war.

Of course, at this time we have full support from the Brovary authorities and the mayor, Igor Sapozhko. He is aware of all aspects of the school's activities, is always interested in problematic issues and contributes to their prompt resolution, and listens to our suggestions. He is interested in our sports achievements. We have a full understanding with the city authorities, and this gives the appropriate result. In this difficult time, it would be difficult for us without such support," said Oleg Chukanov.

As for the achievements, the Brovary Wushu School really has something to be proud of. In particular, its students have recently returned from the island of Borneo, where they won three gold medals at the World Junior Championships and won the team championship.

Oleh Chukanov explains that sport wushu is currently divided into two types: wushu taolu, when an athlete demonstrates attack-defense moves, complex martial acrobatics with or without weapons, and wushu sanda, a fight with an opponent in the ring, in which punches, kicks, throws, and pushing are allowed.

"Today, wushu is a sport discipline recognized by all world sports organizations. We are talking about including wushu in the Olympic Games program.

We have winners and medalists of the World and European Championships among adults and among various children's age categories. I would also like to mention our achievements at the World Games, as these are the most prestigious competitions in non-Olympic sports. In particular, Roman Reva is a bronze medalist and Alina Krysko is a silver medalist in these competitions," said Oleg Chukanov.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

