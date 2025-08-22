$41.220.16
Ukrainian swimmer Sheremet became junior world champion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Ukrainian swimmer Nikita Sheremet won "gold" in the 50m freestyle at the Junior World Championships in Romania. He set a new junior record for Ukraine and equaled the junior world record.

Ukrainian swimmer Sheremet became junior world champion

Ukrainian swimmer Nikita Sheremet won "gold" in the 50m freestyle. This happened in the final of the Junior World Championship in Otopeni, Romania. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The 18-year-old Ukrainian triumphed in the 50m freestyle final at the Junior World Championship in Otopeni, Romania, showing a time of 21.99 s. Our swimmer outpaced Briton Jacob Mills (22.02) and Italian Carlos D'Ambrosio (22.13).

- the message says.

The day before, in the qualification, Nikita set a new junior record for Ukraine (21.82 s), and in the semifinals, he repeated the world junior record — 21.75 s, which had belonged to American Michael Andrew since 2017.

This is Nikita Sheremet's first award at the Junior World Championship - and it's gold right away.

- added the NOC of Ukraine.

Ukrainian rowers became world champions at 500m distance22.08.25, 18:58 • 1166 views

Olga Rozgon

Sports
Olympic Games
National Olympic Committee
Romania
Ukraine