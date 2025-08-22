Ukrainian swimmer Sheremet became junior world champion
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian swimmer Nikita Sheremet won "gold" in the 50m freestyle at the Junior World Championships in Romania. He set a new junior record for Ukraine and equaled the junior world record.
The 18-year-old Ukrainian triumphed in the 50m freestyle final at the Junior World Championship in Otopeni, Romania, showing a time of 21.99 s.
The 18-year-old Ukrainian triumphed in the 50m freestyle final at the Junior World Championship in Otopeni, Romania, showing a time of 21.99 s. Our swimmer outpaced Briton Jacob Mills (22.02) and Italian Carlos D'Ambrosio (22.13).
The day before, in the qualification, Nikita set a new junior record for Ukraine (21.82 s), and in the semifinals, he repeated the world junior record — 21.75 s, which had belonged to American Michael Andrew since 2017.
This is Nikita Sheremet's first award at the Junior World Championship - and it's gold right away.
