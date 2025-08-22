$41.220.16
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpay
Exclusive
02:47 PM • 3482 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
02:39 PM • 3552 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
02:30 PM • 5294 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviation
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 10049 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crime
Exclusive
12:16 PM • 9544 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 15131 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 17259 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylish
Exclusive
August 22, 09:34 AM • 12275 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 09:34 AM
August 22, 08:26 AM • 13169 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
August 22, 08:26 AM
Ukrainian rowers became world champions at 500m distance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

Ukrainian rowers Liudmyla Luzan and Iryna Fedoriv won Ukraine's first gold medal at the World Canoe Sprint Championships. The 2025 World Canoe Sprint Championships are taking place in Milan, Italy.

Ukrainian rowers became world champions at 500m distance

At the World Rowing Championships in Milan, the Ukrainian duo Liudmyla Luzan and Iryna Fedoriv won "gold" in the 500-meter distance, outperforming Canadian and Spanish athletes.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and the national Olympic team of Ukraine.

At the World Canoe Sprint Championships, which is taking place in Milan, Italy, the Ukrainian team won its first award! In the final of the 500-meter canoe double competition, Liudmyla Luzan and Iryna Fedoriv took the lead and did not give it up until the finish line! The Ukrainians finished with a result of 1:53.3 min, leaving Canada (1:54.36) and Spain (1:54.84) behind

- reported the NOC.

For Liudmyla Luzan, this is her fifth "gold" at World Championships and her second in the 500-meter distance. Iryna Fedoriv climbed to the world podium for the first time - and immediately to the highest step.

In June of this year, the Ukrainian duo won "silver" at the European Championship in the same distance, losing to the Spanish athletes, who today won bronze, as noted by the committee.

Ukrainian jumper Bekh-Romanchuk disqualified for 4 years for doping19.08.25, 19:50 • 3082 views

Alona Utkina

Sports
National Olympic Committee
Milan
Canada
Spain
Ukraine