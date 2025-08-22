Ukrainian rowers became world champions at 500m distance
Ukrainian rowers Liudmyla Luzan and Iryna Fedoriv won Ukraine's first gold medal at the World Canoe Sprint Championships. The 2025 World Canoe Sprint Championships are taking place in Milan, Italy.
At the World Rowing Championships in Milan, the Ukrainian duo Liudmyla Luzan and Iryna Fedoriv won "gold" in the 500-meter distance, outperforming Canadian and Spanish athletes.
This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and the national Olympic team of Ukraine.
At the World Canoe Sprint Championships, which is taking place in Milan, Italy, the Ukrainian team won its first award! In the final of the 500-meter canoe double competition, Liudmyla Luzan and Iryna Fedoriv took the lead and did not give it up until the finish line! The Ukrainians finished with a result of 1:53.3 min, leaving Canada (1:54.36) and Spain (1:54.84) behind
For Liudmyla Luzan, this is her fifth "gold" at World Championships and her second in the 500-meter distance. Iryna Fedoriv climbed to the world podium for the first time - and immediately to the highest step.
In June of this year, the Ukrainian duo won "silver" at the European Championship in the same distance, losing to the Spanish athletes, who today won bronze, as noted by the committee.
