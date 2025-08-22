Ukrainian rowers became world champions at 500m distance

At the World Rowing Championships in Milan, the Ukrainian duo Liudmyla Luzan and Iryna Fedoriv won "gold" in the 500-meter distance, outperforming Canadian and Spanish athletes.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and the national Olympic team of Ukraine.

At the World Canoe Sprint Championships, which is taking place in Milan, Italy, the Ukrainian team won its first award! In the final of the 500-meter canoe double competition, Liudmyla Luzan and Iryna Fedoriv took the lead and did not give it up until the finish line! The Ukrainians finished with a result of 1:53.3 min, leaving Canada (1:54.36) and Spain (1:54.84) behind