Geoffrey Capes dies: British sports legend, twice recognised as the world's strongest man

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Geoffrey Capes dies: British sports legend, twice recognised as the world's strongest man

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15308 views

British shot put record holder Geoff Capes has passed away at the age of 75. He was twice the strongest man in the world, three times the strongest man in Europe, and consumed 12,000 calories a day.

Geoffrey Capes dies: British sports legend, twice recognised as the world's strongest man

Jeff Capes competed in three Olympic Games, competing in the shot put and twice winning the title of the world's strongest man. The sad news of his death came from the UK.

Writes UNN with reference to Top-Fight and BBC.

Jeff Capes, the British record holder in the shot put and twice the world's strongest man, died at the age of 75 on Wednesday, October 24. This was reported by his family. Details about the cause of death of the outstanding British athlete have not been disclosed.

Born in Holbeach, Lincolnshire, he was one of the best shot putters in the history of the United Kingdom.

In 1980, Capes set the record for the longest shot put with a distance of 21.68 meters. The Briton has become one of the world's leading strongman figures, having won the title of the world's strongest man in 1983 and 1985. In addition, he became the strongest man in Europe three times (1980, 1982, 1984).

At 198 cm tall and weighing over 150 kg, Capes had to keep his body in top condition, and that included eating an incredible amount of food. To prepare for competitions in the shot put, and later for the world of the strongman, he had to consume four times the average daily calorie intake of a normal person.

In his famous interview with the BBC in 1976, Capes said that he had to eat a huge amount of food every day to have enough energy for heavy training. During this interview, he said that his daily nutritional intake contained 12,000 calories.

Baywatch star Michael Newman dies after a long battle with Parkinson's disease23.10.24, 15:39 • 14694 views

Jeff Capes devoted five hours a day to heavy training, mostly lifting weights. In a week, he could lift 120 tons, which is equivalent to the weight of 18 double-decker buses. This huge amount of training prepared him for the competition, where he showed his strength in front of the whole world.

It is also known that Capes lived in the village of Stoke Rochford in Lincolnshire, had two children and grandchildren.

He also served as a police officer in Cambridgeshire for 10 years, earning £9.50 a week.

Before the 1980 Olympics in Moscow, after Capes resigned to boycott the Games following the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. 

Ukraine calls on the organizers of the 2025 World Games to extend sanctions against athletes from Russia and Belarus08.10.24, 15:35 • 12398 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

