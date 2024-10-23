Baywatch star Michael Newman dies after a long battle with Parkinson's disease
Michael Newman, the only real lifeguard in the Baywatch series, has died at the age of 68 after an 18-year battle with Parkinson's disease. He was the only actor to appear in all 9 seasons of the show.
The entertainment world is mourning the death of Michael Newman, the iconic lifeguard from Baywatch. He died at the age of 68 last Sunday after an 18-year battle with Parkinson's disease.
Newman was the only trained lifeguard in the cast of the series about lifeguards and lifeguardesses on Malibu Beach. Along with David Hasselhoff, who played the main character Mitch Buchanan, he was the only one to appear in each of the nine original seasons of Baywatch.
Newman was more than an actor. He was the only member of the cast who was actually a lifeguard.
Newman was a warrior. He saved my life at least four times
Newman perfectly mastered the transition from the Scarab speedboat to jet skis and has never been afraid of water.
The actor brought his passion for helping others to both the screen and real life as he combined his television career with his work as a firefighter, dedicating 25 years to protecting his community.
Newman, who also worked as a firefighter, was only supposed to be a consultant in the series, teaching the actors rescue techniques.
In the first season of Baywatch, which was originally canceled by NBC in 1990, Michael Newman played only a small guest role. However, the series later became a success, and he eventually became a great actor. In subsequent installments, Newman's character became more important to the plot, and starting with the sixth season (broadcast in the US in 1995/96), his name was also mentioned in the opening credits.
