North Korea may send more troops to Russia for the war in Ukraine: possible dates revealed

Pyongyang is preparing for a new deployment of troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine in July or August, South Korean parliamentarians said, citing their intelligence data. In exchange for artillery and missiles, Moscow is likely transferring military technology to the DPRK for satellite launches and navigation. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

North Korea may send additional troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine in July or August, and Pyongyang continues to supply weapons to Russia - South Korean lawmakers said on Thursday, citing an intelligence agency briefing.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) believes that Russia "may be preparing for a large-scale attack on Ukraine in July or August," South Korean lawmaker Lee Sung-kwon told reporters after a closed-door briefing.

Additional deployment could be as early as July or August - Lee said, adding that the agency cited a new troop deployment by North Korea and a recent visit to Pyongyang by a high-ranking security official of the Russian president as grounds for its assessment.

According to Lee, citing the NIS briefing, in exchange for North Korea supplying Russia with artillery ammunition and missiles, Pyongyang is likely receiving technical advice on satellite launches and missile guidance systems.

After months of silence, both North Korea and Russia have revealed information about the deployment of North Korean troops and their role in Moscow's offensive in Ukraine to retake Kursk Oblast. Both countries stated that the cooperation is based on a treaty signed by their leaders last June, which includes a mutual defense pact.

