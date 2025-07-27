$41.770.00
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
06:57 AM • 1916 views
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
July 26, 05:25 PM • 15285 views
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM • 36020 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM • 42687 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 70780 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 180672 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 76882 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 70312 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 116864 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 42690 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
North Korea may send more troops to Russia for the war in Ukraine: possible dates revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1156 views

South Korean lawmakers stated that the DPRK could send additional troops to Russia in July-August to participate in the war against Ukraine. In exchange for weapons, Moscow is likely transferring military technologies for satellites and navigation to Pyongyang.

North Korea may send more troops to Russia for the war in Ukraine: possible dates revealed

Pyongyang is preparing for a new deployment of troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine in July or August, South Korean parliamentarians said, citing their intelligence data. In exchange for artillery and missiles, Moscow is likely transferring military technology to the DPRK for satellite launches and navigation. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

North Korea may send additional troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine in July or August, and Pyongyang continues to supply weapons to Russia

- South Korean lawmakers said on Thursday, citing an intelligence agency briefing.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) believes that Russia "may be preparing for a large-scale attack on Ukraine in July or August," South Korean lawmaker Lee Sung-kwon told reporters after a closed-door briefing.

Additional deployment could be as early as July or August 

- Lee said, adding that the agency cited a new troop deployment by North Korea and a recent visit to Pyongyang by a high-ranking security official of the Russian president as grounds for its assessment.

According to Lee, citing the NIS briefing, in exchange for North Korea supplying Russia with artillery ammunition and missiles, Pyongyang is likely receiving technical advice on satellite launches and missile guidance systems.

After months of silence, both North Korea and Russia have revealed information about the deployment of North Korean troops and their role in Moscow's offensive in Ukraine to retake Kursk Oblast. Both countries stated that the cooperation is based on a treaty signed by their leaders last June, which includes a mutual defense pact.

Apples, sausages, and workers: North Korea and Russia deepen economic ties7/20/25, 2:36 PM • 43846 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarNews of the World
Kursk Oblast
Reuters
Pyongyang
North Korea
Ukraine
