John Ashton, actor of the TV series “Beverly Hills Cop,” dies at the age of 76

John Ashton became famous as police officer Taggard in the Beverly Hills Cop trilogy, but he is also remembered for his roles in the TV series Kojak, Colombo, and The A-Team.

The American actor and star of the Beverly Hills Cop saga died on Thursday, September 26 in Colorado, at the age of 76. The actor's death was reported by his family. The cause of death is not yet known.

In the TV series Beverly Hills Cop, Ashton as John Taggart was an integral part of the trio around Axel Foley (played by Eddie Murphy). Of the three, Taggart was the most law-abiding cop who was always in conflict with Foley.

Ashton starred in the first two films. Ashton also participated in the fourth installment, which was released on Netflix last July.

John Ashton, born in 1948 in Springfield, Massachusetts, appeared in several episodes of Dallas, as well as in the TV series Kojak, Colombo, M.A.S.H. and Wonder Woman in the 1970s. He then appeared in The A-Team, The Fifth Dimension, and several miniseries over the next decade.

He also played a number of movie roles: "Above Suspicion" in 1986, ‘Midnight Run’ (with Robert De Niro) in 1988. He also appeared in Ben Affleck's Gone Baby Gone in 2007.

