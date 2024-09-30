John Ashton, actor of the TV series “Beverly Hills Cop,” dies at the age of 76

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 74332 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104386 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168420 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138628 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143571 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139212 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182804 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112095 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173294 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104761 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100800 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110500 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112633 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 52770 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 59361 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168430 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182805 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173295 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200664 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189564 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142191 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142206 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146899 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138304 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155164 views
John Ashton, actor of the TV series “Beverly Hills Cop,” dies at the age of 76

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12810 views

American actor John Ashton, known for his role as Taggart in the Beverly Hills Cop films, has died at the age of 76. He also starred in the TV series Kojak, Colombo, and The A-Team.

John Ashton became famous as police officer Taggard in the Beverly Hills Cop trilogy, but he is also remembered for his roles in the TV series Kojak, Colombo, and The A-Team.

He writes UNN with reference to bfmtv.

The American actor and star of the Beverly Hills Cop saga died on Thursday, September 26 in Colorado, at the age of 76. The actor's death was reported by his family. The cause of death is not yet known.

HelpHelp

In the TV series Beverly Hills Cop, Ashton as John Taggart was an integral part of the trio around Axel Foley (played by Eddie Murphy). Of the three, Taggart was the most law-abiding cop who was always in conflict with Foley.

Image

Ashton starred in the first two films. Ashton also participated in the fourth installment, which was released on Netflix last July.

Image

Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley songwriter: Kris Kristofferson, country star and actor, dies30.09.24, 10:57 • 16425 views

John Ashton, born in 1948 in Springfield, Massachusetts, appeared in several episodes of Dallas, as well as in the TV series Kojak, Colombo, M.A.S.H. and Wonder Woman in the 1970s. He then appeared in The A-Team, The Fifth Dimension, and several miniseries over the next decade.

He also played a number of movie roles: "Above Suspicion" in 1986, ‘Midnight Run’ (with Robert De Niro) in 1988. He also appeared in Ben Affleck's Gone Baby Gone in 2007.

Actress Maggie Smith, known for the Harry Potter and Downton Abbey films, dies27.09.24, 16:28 • 13921 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
netflixNetflix

