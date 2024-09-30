Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley songwriter: Kris Kristofferson, country star and actor, dies

Kris Kristofferson, a friend of Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash and Janis Joplin, star of the films Heaven's Gate and Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid, has died at the age of 88.

UNN writes with a link to Kristofferson's Facebook page.

The American actor and country star died this Saturday, September 28, 2024, in Hawaii. The news was announced on Sunday by his family.

“Kris Kristofferson died peacefully on Saturday at his home. When you see a rainbow, know that it is he who is smiling down on us all,” the Facebook post reads.

Kristofferson became known for his songs such as “Help Me Make It Through the Night” and “Me and Bobby McGee”. His cover of Janis Joplin's “Me and Bobby McGee” became a major hit in 1971.

Kristofferson has written songs for dozens of country artists. He has also released a total of eighteen albums. His songs were covered by such artists as Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and Jerry Lee Lewis. A recipient of several Grammy Awards, Kristofferson was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1985 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2004.

He was also known for some notable movie roles. He appeared in the movie Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid directed by Sam Peckinpah in 1973.

He won a Golden Globe for Best Actor for his role in the 1976 film A Star Is Born with Barbra Streisand.

Actress Maggie Smith, known for the Harry Potter and Downton Abbey films, dies