Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley songwriter: Kris Kristofferson, country star and actor, dies

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 74499 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104406 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168448 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138644 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143580 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139216 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182815 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112095 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173303 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104761 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100807 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110507 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112640 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 52821 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 59415 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168448 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182815 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173303 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200673 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189574 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142195 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142210 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146903 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138308 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155167 views
Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley songwriter: Kris Kristofferson, country star and actor, dies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16426 views

Kris Kristofferson, a famous country musician and actor, has died at the age of 88 in Hawaii. He wrote hits for Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash, and won a Golden Globe Award for acting.

Kris Kristofferson, a friend of Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash and Janis Joplin, star of the films Heaven's Gate and Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid, has died at the age of 88.

UNN writes with a link to Kristofferson's Facebook page.

The American actor and country star died this Saturday, September 28, 2024, in Hawaii. The news was announced on Sunday by his family.

“Kris Kristofferson died peacefully on Saturday at his home. When you see a rainbow, know that it is he who is smiling down on us all,” the Facebook post reads.

Image

Kristofferson became known for his songs such as “Help Me Make It Through the Night” and “Me and Bobby McGee”. His cover of Janis Joplin's “Me and Bobby McGee” became a major hit in 1971.

Kristofferson has written songs for dozens of country artists. He has also released a total of eighteen albums. His songs were covered by such artists as Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and Jerry Lee Lewis. A recipient of several Grammy Awards, Kristofferson was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1985 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2004.

He was also known for some notable movie roles. He appeared in the movie Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid directed by Sam Peckinpah in 1973.

He won a Golden Globe for Best Actor for his role in the 1976 film A Star Is Born with Barbra Streisand.

Actress Maggie Smith, known for the Harry Potter and Downton Abbey films, dies

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureNews of the World
hawaiiHawaii
facebookFacebook

Contact us about advertising