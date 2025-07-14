Return to Hogwarts: The first photo of Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter appeared online

HBO has started filming the "Harry Potter" series. A photo of young actor Dominic McLaughlin as the wizard has appeared online. The premiere of the series, which will cover all seven J.K. Rowling books, is scheduled for 2027. However, judging by the dates on the filming equipment, filming began today, writes UNN with reference to Variety.

The publication published the first photo of Dominic McLaughlin as a young wizard in iconic glasses and Hogwarts uniform. In his hands, he holds a clapperboard used in film shoots, which bears the date – July 14, 2025.

The project is being filmed at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the UK — the same place where the Potter films were once created. Almost 14 years have passed since the release of the last part of the film saga — "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2."

Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger) and Alistair Stout (Ron Weasley) also debuted in the main roles. The trio was chosen from over 30,000 applicants who auditioned in the fall of 2024.

Each season of the series will correspond to one of the seven books. Filming for the first season will last until spring 2026, with the premiere scheduled for 2027. Production of the second season will begin after a short break.

Addition

HBO announced nine more key roles for its Harry Potter series, completing the cast of actors. Lox Pratt and Jonny Flynn will join the already known cast as Draco and Lucius Malfoy, and Bel Powley and Daniel Rigby will portray Petunia and Vernon Dursley. The first season, dedicated to "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," will be the beginning of a large-scale adaptation of all seven J.K. Rowling novels.