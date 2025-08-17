Ukraine's rhythmic gymnastics team departed for the World Championships in Brazil: who is on the squad
Ukraine's rhythmic gymnastics team, consisting of eight athletes, has departed for the World Championships in Rio de Janeiro. Among them are two debutantes at the senior world championship.
The World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship will be held from August 20 to 24 in Rio de Janeiro. The Ukrainian rhythmic gymnastics team will be represented in Brazil by eight athletes.
Details
Ukraine national team roster
Individual all-around:
Taisiia Onofriichuk,
Polina Karika.
Group exercises:
Yelyzaveta Azza,
Diana Baieva,
Nadiia Yurina,
Valeriia Peremeta,
Kira Shyrykina,
Oleksandra Yushchak.
Addition
Debuting in Rio:
- Taisiia Onofriichuk
This is her debut at the senior World Championship. The 17-year-old Ukrainian approaches the competition as the 2024 European champion in the individual all-around;
- Polina Karika
She will also perform at the World Championship for the first time. Among a number of other awards, the athlete holds the title of 2020 European junior champion in ball exercises and in the team.
Recall
Ukrainian gymnasts finished their performance at the Olympic Games, taking 7th place in the group all-around. The team scored 68.950 points, losing their chances for a medal due to mistakes in the exercise with three ribbons and two balls.