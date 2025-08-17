$41.450.00
Ukraine's rhythmic gymnastics team departed for the World Championships in Brazil: who is on the squad

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Ukraine's rhythmic gymnastics team, consisting of eight athletes, has departed for the World Championships in Rio de Janeiro. Among them are two debutantes at the senior world championship.

Ukraine's rhythmic gymnastics team departed for the World Championships in Brazil: who is on the squad

The World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship will be held from August 20 to 24 in Rio de Janeiro. The Ukrainian rhythmic gymnastics team will be represented in Brazil by eight athletes.

UNN reports with reference to the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and the National Olympic Team of Ukraine

Details

The Ukrainian rhythmic gymnastics team has departed for the 2025 World Championship

Ukraine national team roster

Individual all-around:

Taisiia Onofriichuk,

Polina Karika.

Group exercises:

Yelyzaveta Azza,

Diana Baieva,

Nadiia Yurina,

Valeriia Peremeta,

Kira Shyrykina,

Oleksandra Yushchak.

Addition

Debuting in Rio:

  • Taisiia Onofriichuk

    This is her debut at the senior World Championship. The 17-year-old Ukrainian approaches the competition as the 2024 European champion in the individual all-around;

    • Polina Karika

      She will also perform at the World Championship for the first time. Among a number of other awards, the athlete holds the title of 2020 European junior champion in ball exercises and in the team.

      Recall

      Ukrainian gymnasts finished their performance at the Olympic Games, taking 7th place in the group all-around. The team scored 68.950 points, losing their chances for a medal due to mistakes in the exercise with three ribbons and two balls.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Sports
      Olympic Games
      National Olympic Committee
      Rio de Janeiro
      Brazil
      Paris
      Ukraine