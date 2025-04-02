Ukraine has criticized the IOC's intentions to return Russians to the Olympics

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 12416 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 100689 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 164397 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103821 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 340380 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 172350 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144087 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195904 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124494 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108091 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Ukraine has criticized the IOC's intentions to return Russians to the Olympics

Kyiv • UNN

 9357 views

The Ukrainian government condemned the words of the future head of the IOC, Kirsty Coventry, who spoke in favor of the return of Russians to the Olympic Games. Ukraine calls for the prevention of Russians from international competitions.

Ukraine has criticized the IOC's intentions to return Russians to the Olympics

The Ukrainian government has criticized the words of the new president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Kirsty Coventry, which open the door for Russia's return to the Games. This is written by Politico, reports UNN.

Details

The publication reminds that after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine in February 2022, Russian athletes were banned from competing at the Olympics under their flag.

But future IOC President Kirsty Coventry, who will replace Thomas Bach in June, said in March that she opposes banning any countries from participating in the Games and will try to start a "discussion" about allowing Russia to return to the Olympic Games by 2026

- the article says.

The authors note that this caused a sharp reaction from Kyiv, which wants Russia to be excluded from the Olympic Games and other international sports events, as Moscow's destructive invasion continues.

We will call on the international community to reject any attempts to normalize the presence of citizens of Russia and Belarus in sports while the war against Ukraine continues. In the Russian Federation, sport is part of state policy, it has no autonomy, and athletes and officials are part of the state propaganda machine

- said the first deputy minister of youth and sports of Ukraine Yuriy Muzyka.

According to current rules, Russian athletes can compete in the Olympics only under a neutral flag. Some international sports federations, such as hockey and athletics, do not allow Russians to participate in tournaments and qualifying rounds at all, that is, they cannot get to the Games.

Those who "actively support" Russia's war or work for its military cannot participate in the Olympics (although in practice this ban is not always observed). Last year, only 15 Russians participated in the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, compared to over 300 in Tokyo in 2021

- notes the publication.

The authors remind that Moscow called the restrictions unfair and discriminatory. At the same time, Coventry stated that banning some countries that are in conflict, and not others, is inconsistent, and that it is important that "all athletes" are "represented" at the Olympics. At the same time, supporters of the ban argue that Russia seeks to use the return of its athletes to major competitions as a soft power tactic to break its diplomatic isolation and restore its global image.

Russia politicizes sports, despises Olympic values and the principles of "fair play" and uses sports to justify its brutal war against Ukraine

– said Muzyka.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin reacted joyfully to the news of the election of former Zimbabwean swimmer Coventry last month. President The head of the Russian Olympic Committee and Minister of Sports Mikhail Degtyarev congratulated her in a post on Telegram.

"We expect that in the era of the new leader, the Olympic movement will be strengthened, ... and Russia will return to the Olympic pedestal," he wrote.

Let us remind you

In March, Kirsty Coventry was elected the 10th President of the International Olympic Committee. The 41-year-old Zimbabwean will take office after the transfer of powers by Thomas Bach on June 23.

