Ukraine has criticized the IOC's intentions to return Russians to the Olympics

The Ukrainian government condemned the words of the future head of the IOC, Kirsty Coventry, who spoke in favor of the return of Russians to the Olympic Games. Ukraine calls for the prevention of Russians from international competitions.
The Ukrainian government has criticized the words of the new president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Kirsty Coventry, which open the door for Russia's return to the Games. This is written by Politico, reports UNN.
The publication reminds that after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine in February 2022, Russian athletes were banned from competing at the Olympics under their flag.
But future IOC President Kirsty Coventry, who will replace Thomas Bach in June, said in March that she opposes banning any countries from participating in the Games and will try to start a "discussion" about allowing Russia to return to the Olympic Games by 2026
The authors note that this caused a sharp reaction from Kyiv, which wants Russia to be excluded from the Olympic Games and other international sports events, as Moscow's destructive invasion continues.
We will call on the international community to reject any attempts to normalize the presence of citizens of Russia and Belarus in sports while the war against Ukraine continues. In the Russian Federation, sport is part of state policy, it has no autonomy, and athletes and officials are part of the state propaganda machine
According to current rules, Russian athletes can compete in the Olympics only under a neutral flag. Some international sports federations, such as hockey and athletics, do not allow Russians to participate in tournaments and qualifying rounds at all, that is, they cannot get to the Games.
Those who "actively support" Russia's war or work for its military cannot participate in the Olympics (although in practice this ban is not always observed). Last year, only 15 Russians participated in the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, compared to over 300 in Tokyo in 2021
The authors remind that Moscow called the restrictions unfair and discriminatory. At the same time, Coventry stated that banning some countries that are in conflict, and not others, is inconsistent, and that it is important that "all athletes" are "represented" at the Olympics. At the same time, supporters of the ban argue that Russia seeks to use the return of its athletes to major competitions as a soft power tactic to break its diplomatic isolation and restore its global image.
Russia politicizes sports, despises Olympic values and the principles of "fair play" and uses sports to justify its brutal war against Ukraine
Meanwhile, the Kremlin reacted joyfully to the news of the election of former Zimbabwean swimmer Coventry last month. President The head of the Russian Olympic Committee and Minister of Sports Mikhail Degtyarev congratulated her in a post on Telegram.
"We expect that in the era of the new leader, the Olympic movement will be strengthened, ... and Russia will return to the Olympic pedestal," he wrote.
In March, Kirsty Coventry was elected the 10th President of the International Olympic Committee. The 41-year-old Zimbabwean will take office after the transfer of powers by Thomas Bach on June 23.
