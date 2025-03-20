Boxing included in the program of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles: details of the IOC decision

$41.320.07
A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved
Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

April 15, 12:21 PM

Sytnyk Used to Vacation at the Hunting Grounds Where a Dog Was Shot With a Gun, and Its Owner Ran for Parliament

Exclusive
April 15, 12:10 PM

Organized dog fights and shot the animal in the head: the man is already in pre-trial detention for attempted murder

April 15, 07:31 AM

Zelensky proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to extend martial law and mobilization for another 90 days

Exclusive
April 14, 04:00 PM

Hiding behind the IMF, Hetmantsev is trying to push a bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund through the Rada

Exclusive
April 14, 01:44 PM

Lowering prices on "chips and soda" is not about medical necessity. People's Deputy criticized the Top 100 medicines from the Ministry of Health

April 14, 12:59 PM

Broke the bus window and saved people: what is known about 13-year-old Kyrylo Illyashenko, who became a hero of Sumy

Exclusive
April 14, 11:31 AM

Fake disability: how many employees of state and law enforcement agencies are in the focus of investigators – the SBI response

In Donetsk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine returned the settlement of Dniproenerhiya under control - Nayev

April 15, 12:43 PM

Hermès overtakes LVMH to become the most valuable luxury goods company

April 15, 02:29 PM

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM

The issue of territories is a red line for us: Zelenskyy on Vitkoff's statement regarding the "peace agreement"

April 15, 02:57 PM

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM
Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM

Sytnyk Used to Vacation at the Hunting Grounds Where a Dog Was Shot With a Gun, and Its Owner Ran for Parliament

April 15, 12:21 PM

"Gray" iPhone: Why small chains sell Apple equipment cheaper

April 15, 10:42 AM

"Rivne Vertical": How Ivanna Smachylo headed the State Property Fund of Ukraine and what Minister Koval has to do with it

April 15, 09:24 AM

The court is not a decree: how ARMA, under the leadership of Duma, demonstrates disregard for the law

April 15, 07:22 AM
Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

06:07 PM

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

04:03 PM

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM

Hermès overtakes LVMH to become the most valuable luxury goods company

April 15, 02:29 PM
Boxing included in the program of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles: details of the IOC decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17880 views

The IOC officially included boxing in the program of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, after stripping the IBA of recognition and creating World Boxing. Oleksandr Khyzhniak will be able to defend his title.

Boxing included in the program of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles: details of the IOC decision

The International Olympic Committee has included boxing in the program of the 2028 Summer Olympic Games, which will be held in Los Angeles. This is reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Officially: The IOC has included boxing in the program of the 2028 Olympics. In 2028, the Olympic Games will be held in Los Angeles (USA), and Oleksandr Khyzhnyak will do everything possible to defend the title of Olympic champion

- the statement reads.

Addition

The NOC notes that the boxing competitions at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris were held by the IOC after it stripped the International Boxing Association (IBA), headed by Russian Umar Kremlev, of recognition in 2023 due to its failure to implement reforms in governance and finance.

The IOC did not include boxing in the initial program of the 2028 Games, calling on national boxing federations to create a new global organization for the sport. In 2023, World Boxing was founded to keep boxing in the Olympic program.

In February, the IOC provisionally recognized World Boxing as the organization governing boxing at the international level. The organization emerged in 2023 as an alternative to the IBA.

On March 17, the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee recommended that boxing be included in the program of the 2028 Olympics.

Today, the Executive Board went quite smoothly. Only one real decision was made. And it was about including boxing in the program of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles after the provisional recognition of World Boxing in February. We made this decision, so this recommendation went to the session. I am very confident that the session will approve it. So all the boxers in the world will have confidence that they will be able to participate in the 2028 Olympic Games if their national federations are recognized by World Boxing

- said IOC President Thomas Bach.

Reminder

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khyzhnyak won a gold medal in the weight category up to 80 kg at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. In the final, he defeated the world champion from Kazakhstan with a score of 3:2.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsNews of the World
Paris
United States
Los Angeles
