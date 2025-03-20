Boxing included in the program of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles: details of the IOC decision

The International Olympic Committee has included boxing in the program of the 2028 Summer Olympic Games, which will be held in Los Angeles. This is reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Officially: The IOC has included boxing in the program of the 2028 Olympics. In 2028, the Olympic Games will be held in Los Angeles (USA), and Oleksandr Khyzhnyak will do everything possible to defend the title of Olympic champion - the statement reads.

Addition

The NOC notes that the boxing competitions at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris were held by the IOC after it stripped the International Boxing Association (IBA), headed by Russian Umar Kremlev, of recognition in 2023 due to its failure to implement reforms in governance and finance.

The IOC did not include boxing in the initial program of the 2028 Games, calling on national boxing federations to create a new global organization for the sport. In 2023, World Boxing was founded to keep boxing in the Olympic program.

In February, the IOC provisionally recognized World Boxing as the organization governing boxing at the international level. The organization emerged in 2023 as an alternative to the IBA.

On March 17, the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee recommended that boxing be included in the program of the 2028 Olympics.

Today, the Executive Board went quite smoothly. Only one real decision was made. And it was about including boxing in the program of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles after the provisional recognition of World Boxing in February. We made this decision, so this recommendation went to the session. I am very confident that the session will approve it. So all the boxers in the world will have confidence that they will be able to participate in the 2028 Olympic Games if their national federations are recognized by World Boxing

said IOC President Thomas Bach.

Reminder

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khyzhnyak won a gold medal in the weight category up to 80 kg at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. In the final, he defeated the world champion from Kazakhstan with a score of 3:2.