The President of the International Olympic Committee told how he was called a Nazi in Russia
Kyiv • UNN
Thomas Bach, in an interview with RND, spoke about the change in relations with Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. The IOC President, who is stepping down after 12 years, mentioned his cooperation with Putin and the doping scandal.
The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach complained that after the start of the full-scale invasion, he is called a Nazi in Russia. He stated this in an interview with RND, reports UNN.
Details
"As a result of our actions after the invasion of Ukraine, relations with Russia are now not only completely frozen but have turned into a complete opposite. Since then, I have been called a Nazi in Russia," said the President of the International Olympic Committee in an interview with a journalist.
It is noted that Thomas Bach is leaving the position of IOC president after twelve years. In his farewell interview, the 71-year-old man spoke about his attitude towards Vladimir Putin and the difficulties his successors will face.
According to him, during the Winter Olympics in Sochi in 2014, they worked "very well" with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
As for the Winter Olympics in Sochi, we worked very well with him - just as we work well with every government, every head of state of the host country. The same was later with the heads of state and governments of Brazil, South Korea, Japan, China, and finally, with Emmanuel Macron and the French government," Bach noted.
Recall
IOC President Thomas Bach resigned from his position as a member of the organization, which will take effect on June 23, 2025. A new president will be elected on March 20 in Greece among seven candidates.
