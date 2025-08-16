Since 2000, the United States has had 5 presidents. During this time, the unchanging head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, has met with American presidents about 48 times. Current Time recalls the main and pivotal meetings, as reported by UNN.

Details

The publication recalls the first meeting of Vladimir Putin, who at that time had just taken office and was settling in as the head of the Kremlin. This was a meeting with US President Bill Clinton in June 2000.

The first meeting of Vladimir Putin and then-US President Bill Clinton. Russia and the US then agreed to reduce the threat of nuclear war in the world. - states the Current Time report.

Then Clinton and Putin agreed to destroy 34 tons each of weapons-grade plutonium – material for nuclear warheads. Throughout the rest of his presidential term, Clinton adhered to the formula that the administrations of the Russian Federation and the United States have many points of contact.

But then a new president appeared in the US - G. W. Bush Jr. In June 2001, as Current Time notes, a turning point occurred. This refers to the personal acquaintance of President Bush Jr. and Putin.

After this meeting, Bush would utter the famous phrase "I looked him in the eye and felt his soul." - the publication reminds.

Later, Bush's political opponents reproached him for his naivety regarding Boris Yeltsin's successor.

Senator J. McCain twisted Bush's words – "when I looked into Putin's eyes, I saw three letters there – KGB."

But Bush Jr. assured journalists that he wanted to establish the most trusting relationship with Putin.

Other key moments during this period:

after 2001, there were some results of the US-RF partnership, including an agreement on the reduction of strategic offensive arms;

in 2007, Bush even hosted Putin at his ranch in Texas. A year later, at the NATO summit, 4 months before Russia's invasion of Georgia, Bush sought, as its participants determined, to "protect Ukraine from the Kremlin."

According to participants, at the 2008 summit, Putin told Bush that "Ukraine is not a state." Then there were military actions in Georgia, which US President Bush Jr. condemned. Current Time reports, recalling the events of 2008.

After a series of dramatic events during this period, the former probable trust between the US and Russian presidents was gone.

Next decades

The first personal meeting of the new US President Barack Obama with then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin took place in 2009.

In a short time, Barack Obama developed a certain distance and obvious skepticism towards Putin.

"No Ceasefire": BBC Examines Key Moments of Trump-Putin Meeting in Alaska

Putin replaced Medvedev as president of the Russian Federation - and a new meeting with Barack Obama took place. The leaders of the countries agreed to counter international terrorism. Obama welcomed the holding of the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi.

After 2013-14

A new meeting with Obama for the Kremlin dictator took place in 2015.

Behind them was Russia's occupation of Crimea, the instigation of military actions in eastern Ukraine. A new meeting between Obama and Putin. Neither of them answered about how the negotiations went. - Current Time reports, referring to a report from that time.

Then there was the meeting of the new US President Donald Trump and Putin in 2017. Then, after the negotiations, Trump smiled and radiated optimism.

We had very good conversations, now we will have another joint conversation. They will continue. We expect many positive developments for the Russian Federation and the United States ahead. - Trump said in 2019.

In 2018, outrage in the press was caused by the question of whom Trump trusted more regarding the issue of Russian interference in the 2016 US elections - Putin or his own intelligence agencies?

"I trust both sides," Trump said then.

New times, a year before the full-scale invasion

2021. A brief meeting between Joe Biden and Putin. Its outcome – the parties agreed to resume dialogue on political stability.

The total distrust of former US President Biden towards Putin occurred after the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. - the publication concludes.

"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia," Biden said then.

Recall

The Putin-Trump summit in Alaska ended without a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine. Trump only received an invitation to Moscow, and the war in Ukraine will likely continue, writes the British newspaper The Independent.

US President Donald Trump failed to secure any commitments from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding an end to the war in Ukraine after the Alaska summit, which "began with fanfare but ended in anticlimax."

The Trump-Putin summit in Alaska brought no benefit or real progress in countering Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine. At the same time, the meeting with Trump in Anchorage was somewhat of a "victory" for Putin. But in the end - neither a truce nor peace. This is the opinion of Wolfgang Ischinger, former German ambassador to the USA and Great Britain.

