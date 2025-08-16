Putin met with American presidents 48 times: history of meetings and consequences

$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
August 15, 11:06 PM • 72464 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 96841 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 62901 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 59181 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 55134 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 110125 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 190133 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 85394 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 173514 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 57087 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
0m/s
65%
752mm
Popular news
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 43913 views
"Kholodnyi Yar" liberated Hruzke and Vesele: machine gun robots and artillery destroyed the occupiersVideoAugust 15, 09:20 PM • 17639 views
Trump canceled lunch with Russian delegation and returns to WashingtonAugust 15, 11:40 PM • 14920 views
"This is not diplomacy, but theater": Schumer on Trump's meeting with PutinVideo01:12 AM • 22463 views
Trump after meeting with Putin: "Now everything depends on Zelenskyy"01:33 AM • 62135 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 190139 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 166767 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 173520 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 189493 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 274147 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Xi Jinping
George W. Bush
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal03:37 AM • 7302 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 44568 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 118072 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 198964 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 144170 views
Actual
Fox News
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Bild
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Putin met with American presidents 48 times: history of meetings and consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2216 views

Since 2000, Vladimir Putin has met with five US presidents approximately 48 times. These meetings included discussions on nuclear security, arms reduction, and conflicts that shaped relations between the countries.

Putin met with American presidents 48 times: history of meetings and consequences

Since 2000, the United States has had 5 presidents. During this time, the unchanging head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, has met with American presidents about 48 times. Current Time recalls the main and pivotal meetings, as reported by UNN.

Details

The publication recalls the first meeting of Vladimir Putin, who at that time had just taken office and was settling in as the head of the Kremlin. This was a meeting with US President Bill Clinton in June 2000.

The first meeting of Vladimir Putin and then-US President Bill Clinton. Russia and the US then agreed to reduce the threat of nuclear war in the world.

 - states the Current Time report.

Then Clinton and Putin agreed to destroy 34 tons each of weapons-grade plutonium – material for nuclear warheads. Throughout the rest of his presidential term, Clinton adhered to the formula that the administrations of the Russian Federation and the United States have many points of contact.

But then a new president appeared in the US - G. W. Bush Jr. In June 2001, as Current Time notes, a turning point occurred. This refers to the personal acquaintance of President Bush Jr. and Putin. 

After this meeting, Bush would utter the famous phrase "I looked him in the eye and felt his soul."

- the publication reminds.

Later, Bush's political opponents reproached him for his naivety regarding Boris Yeltsin's successor.

Senator J. McCain twisted Bush's words – "when I looked into Putin's eyes, I saw three letters there – KGB."

But Bush Jr. assured journalists that he wanted to establish the most trusting relationship with Putin.

Other key moments during this period:

  • after 2001, there were some results of the US-RF partnership, including an agreement on the reduction of strategic offensive arms;
    • in 2007, Bush even hosted Putin at his ranch in Texas. A year later, at the NATO summit, 4 months before Russia's invasion of Georgia, Bush sought, as its participants determined, to "protect Ukraine from the Kremlin."

      According to participants, at the 2008 summit, Putin told Bush that "Ukraine is not a state." Then there were military actions in Georgia, which US President Bush Jr. condemned. 

      Current Time reports, recalling the events of 2008. 

      After a series of dramatic events during this period, the former probable trust between the US and Russian presidents was gone.

      Next decades

      The first personal meeting of the new US President Barack Obama with then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin took place in 2009.

      In a short time, Barack Obama developed a certain distance and obvious skepticism towards Putin. 

      "No Ceasefire": BBC Examines Key Moments of Trump-Putin Meeting in Alaska16.08.25, 07:58 • 4516 views

      Putin replaced Medvedev as president of the Russian Federation - and a new meeting with Barack Obama took place. The leaders of the countries agreed to counter international terrorism. Obama welcomed the holding of the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi.

      After 2013-14

      A new meeting with Obama for the Kremlin dictator took place in 2015.

      Behind them was Russia's occupation of Crimea, the instigation of military actions in eastern Ukraine. A new meeting between Obama and Putin. Neither of them answered about how the negotiations went.

      - Current Time reports, referring to a report from that time. 

      Then there was the meeting of the new US President Donald Trump and Putin in 2017. Then, after the negotiations, Trump smiled and radiated optimism.

      We had very good conversations, now we will have another joint conversation. They will continue. We expect many positive developments for the Russian Federation and the United States ahead.

      - Trump said in 2019. 

      In 2018, outrage in the press was caused by the question of whom Trump trusted more regarding the issue of Russian interference in the 2016 US elections - Putin or his own intelligence agencies?

      "I trust both sides," Trump said then.

      New times, a year before the full-scale invasion 

      2021. A brief meeting between Joe Biden and Putin. Its outcome – the parties agreed to resume dialogue on political stability. 

      The total distrust of former US President Biden towards Putin occurred after the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. 

       - the publication concludes. 

      "Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia," Biden said then.

      Recall

      The Putin-Trump summit in Alaska ended without a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine. Trump only received an invitation to Moscow, and the war in Ukraine will likely continue, writes the British newspaper The Independent.

      US President Donald Trump failed to secure any commitments from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding an end to the war in Ukraine after the Alaska summit, which "began with fanfare but ended in anticlimax."

      The Trump-Putin summit in Alaska brought no benefit or real progress in countering Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine. At the same time, the meeting with Trump in Anchorage was somewhat of a "victory" for Putin. But in the end - neither a truce nor peace. This is the opinion of Wolfgang Ischinger, former German ambassador to the USA and Great Britain.

      Red carpet for Putin, no ceasefire for Trump: Bloomberg summarized the Alaska summit16.08.25, 08:51 • 2108 views

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      PoliticsNews of the World
      Vladimir Putin
      Wolfgang Ischinger
      George W. Bush
      Bill Clinton
      Olympic Games
      Barack Obama
      NATO
      Donald Trump
      Texas
      United Kingdom
      Germany
      Crimea
      Joe Biden
      United States
      Ukraine
      Georgia