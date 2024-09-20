Athletes who took 4th to 6th place at the Olympics in Paris will receive UAH 250-150 thousand - Cabinet of Ministers

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 104665 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110081 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 178007 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143436 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146549 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140297 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187617 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112186 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177562 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104805 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 81648 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM • 40902 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 88922 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 58841 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 50237 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 178008 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 187617 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177562 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 204811 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193579 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144912 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144590 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149079 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140318 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157007 views
Athletes who took 4th to 6th place at the Olympics in Paris will receive UAH 250-150 thousand - Cabinet of Ministers

Athletes who took 4th to 6th place at the Olympics in Paris will receive UAH 250-150 thousand - Cabinet of Ministers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13390 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has set the amount of rewards for athletes and coaches for 4th-6th places at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. For 4th place - UAH 250 thousand, for 5th - UAH 200 thousand, for 6th - UAH 150 thousand.

The Cabinet of Ministers has determined the amount of remuneration for athletes and their coaches who took 4th-6th places at the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games in Paris. This was announced by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Youth and Sports is instructed to pay remuneration in 2024 to the athletes who took fourth to sixth places at the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games held on July 26 - August 11, 2024 in Paris (French Republic) and their coaches in the following amounts: fourth place - UAH 250 thousand, fifth place - UAH 200 thousand, sixth place - UAH 150 thousand

- Melnychuk said.

Addendum

According to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, 29 Ukrainian athletes took fourth through sixth place at the Games. They received diplomas from the International Olympic Committee.

Recall

Ukraine won 12 medals at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The three gold medals were the country's best result in the last 12 years at the Olympic level.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsOlympics
olympic-gamesOlympic Games
ministerstvo-molodi-ta-sportu-ukrainaMinistry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
parisParis
artem-lysohorArtem Lisogor
ukraineUkraine

