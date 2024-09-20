Athletes who took 4th to 6th place at the Olympics in Paris will receive UAH 250-150 thousand - Cabinet of Ministers

The Cabinet of Ministers has determined the amount of remuneration for athletes and their coaches who took 4th-6th places at the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games in Paris. This was announced by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports is instructed to pay remuneration in 2024 to the athletes who took fourth to sixth places at the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games held on July 26 - August 11, 2024 in Paris (French Republic) and their coaches in the following amounts: fourth place - UAH 250 thousand, fifth place - UAH 200 thousand, sixth place - UAH 150 thousand - Melnychuk said.

According to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, 29 Ukrainian athletes took fourth through sixth place at the Games. They received diplomas from the International Olympic Committee.

Ukraine won 12 medals at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The three gold medals were the country's best result in the last 12 years at the Olympic level.