August 24, 01:49 PM • 12465 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 23820 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 30976 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 29348 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 38877 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 73696 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 61792 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 33518 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 56459 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 35448 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
Advertisement
Beijing hosted the world's first humanoid robot games: 500 "athletes" competed in 26 disciplines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

The first World Humanoid Robot Games took place in Beijing, where nearly 500 "athletes" from 16 countries competed in 26 disciplines. The robots demonstrated their capabilities in running, football, martial arts, and even as a concierge, marking a breakthrough in the development of artificial intelligence.

Beijing hosted the world's first humanoid robot games: 500 "athletes" competed in 26 disciplines

The first World Humanoid Robot Games took place in Beijing, the capital of China, gathering almost 500 "athletes" from 16 countries. Robots competed in 26 disciplines – from running and football to martial arts and even concierge work. This was reported by MSN, writes UNN.

Details

Beijing became the arena for competitions over the weekend that looked more like an episode from a science fiction movie than a sporting event. The first ever World Humanoid Robot Games were held here, with 280 teams from 16 countries participating. About 500 bipedal machines demonstrated their capabilities in 26 types of "sports" - from running and kickboxing to football and tai chi.

The competitions took place at the National Speed Skating Oval, where the Winter Olympic Games were recently held. This time, the stands were filled with spectators who watched with humor and excitement as robots fell, went off course, or even accidentally pushed people on the track.

Despite this, the developers consider the event a breakthrough: for them, testing agility, endurance, and battery life was more important than medals.

In addition to sports disciplines, some participants demonstrated professional skills - from sorting medicines to serving guests in a hotel. The American company StarBot, for example, presented its robot waiters, who already have experience working in restaurants.

"We hope that very soon such machines will become part of our daily life - in homes, hotels or catering establishments."

- said company representative Gregorio Velasco.

Particular attention was drawn to the demonstration performances of tai chi: to calm music, robots tried to reproduce smooth movements, and martial arts judges seriously evaluated their "plasticity." According to experts, even despite the short preparation time, some machines showed impressive coordination.

The event also had a political subtext: China is actively promoting artificial intelligence as a strategic direction of development and is trying to consolidate its position in the global technological competition with the United States. Beijing not only demonstrates achievements but also forms the image of a country capable of integrating artificial intelligence into the most diverse fields - from sports to medicine.

Videos from the games - where robots dance, fall, or compete in football - have already spread across Chinese social networks, gaining millions of views. And although the "Robot Olympics" is still far from human standards, it showed that the future, where machines will be next to us not only in factories but also in sports arenas or restaurants, is not far off.

Google revealed how much energy an AI-powered chatbot actually consumes22.08.25, 21:20 • 4687 views

Stepan Haftko

