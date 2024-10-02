Keeper handed over keys to apartments to Olympic champions from Odesa region

The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, handed over the keys to the apartments to Olympic champions Olena Kravatska and Alina Komashchuk, UNN reports.

"We gave two apartments to our Olympic champions Olena Kravatska and Alina Komashchuk. Our saber players made history by winning gold in the team tournament at the 2024 Olympics in Paris," he said.

The houses in Odesa were not purchased with budgetary funds, Kiper said.

"A businessman who had previously purchased an apartment for the family of the deceased paramedic helped to buy housing for the athletes. So I thank this conscious businessman for supporting our people in this difficult time. Once again, I express my gratitude to Olena and Alina for making Odesa region famous all over the world. I wish them victories in the future," summarized Kiper.

