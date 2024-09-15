Strike on a multi-storey building in Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased to 36 people

Russian troops attacked a high-rise building in the Nemyshlyansky district of Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, 36 people were injured, including children, and two more people are in very serious condition. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

The consequences are very terrible. We are currently extinguishing the fire because it was a very serious fire in this building. As for the victims, as of this hour we have 36 victims, including 2 children. Two people are in very serious condition. In general, 6 CABs were launched in the Kharkiv region. One landed in Kharkiv and hit a residential building. Others exploded in the suburbs, - Terekhov said.

He noted that it is currently impossible to say for sure whether there are people under the rubble.

Also, the city has opened invincibility centers, and everyone can move to dormitories.

