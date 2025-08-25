In Kharkiv region, one person died and six were injured due to enemy strikes
Over the past day, 4 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast were subjected to enemy attacks. One person died, six were injured, and civilian infrastructure was damaged.
In the Kharkiv region, one person died and six were injured due to Russian strikes over the past day, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.
According to him, in the city of Kupyansk, an 82-year-old woman died, and 35-year-old and 83-year-old women and a 56-year-old man were injured; in the village of Stary Saltiv, a 39-year-old man was injured; in the village of Korotych, Pisochyn community, a 43-year-old man was injured; in the village of Pidserednie, Velyky Burluk community, a 54-year-old woman was injured.
According to his data, the enemy actively used various types of weapons against the Kharkiv region: 3 Geran-2 type UAVs; 2 Molniya type UAVs; 1 FPV drone.
Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed: in the Kupyansk district, an apartment building (Kupyansk) and a private house (Pidserednie) were damaged; in the Chuhuiv district, a store (Stary Saltiv) was damaged; in the Bohodukhiv district, an agricultural enterprise was damaged, and animals died (Riasne).
