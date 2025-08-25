76 out of 104 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

$41.220.00
August 24, 01:49 PM • 17676 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 34977 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 36111 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 34212 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 46273 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 79720 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 64143 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 34523 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 57122 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 35752 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 5182 views
Beijing hosted the world's first humanoid robot games: 500 "athletes" competed in 26 disciplinesVideoAugust 24, 10:14 PM • 5488 views
"You don't need to tell the Ukrainian president what to do": Sybiha responded to criticism from Hungary and called for independence from RussiaAugust 24, 10:39 PM • 6416 views
Explosion in a children's store in Moscow: one dead and injuredPhotoAugust 24, 11:11 PM • 5544 views
Enemy drones attacked Sumy and Romny communities: detailsVideo12:29 AM • 3580 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 46260 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 79709 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 47349 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 61209 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 47574 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Carney
J. D. Vance
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Canada
Hungary
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 46151 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 31496 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 32222 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 34981 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 40792 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Cruise missile
Nord Stream 2
Football

76 out of 104 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 414 views

Overnight, Ukraine was attacked by 104 strike UAVs and decoy drones. Air defense forces neutralized 76 enemy targets, with hits recorded in 15 locations.

76 out of 104 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

76 out of 104 drones launched by Russia were neutralized overnight over Ukraine, but there were hits in 15 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 25 (from 7:00 PM on August 24), the enemy launched 104 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of Kursk, Shatalovo, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 76 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north and east of the country. Hits of 28 UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, and falling debris (fragments) at 4 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

Enemy losses: The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 870 soldiers and 48 artillery systems in one day

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Kursk
Anti-aircraft warfare
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle