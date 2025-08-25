76 out of 104 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

76 out of 104 drones launched by Russia were neutralized overnight over Ukraine, but there were hits in 15 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 25 (from 7:00 PM on August 24), the enemy launched 104 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of Kursk, Shatalovo, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 76 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north and east of the country. Hits of 28 UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, and falling debris (fragments) at 4 locations.