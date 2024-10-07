ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Enemy fired at Kharkiv and 2 other districts of the region at night: one person injured

Enemy fired at Kharkiv and 2 other districts of the region at night: one person injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

On the night of October 7, the enemy attacked Kharkiv and 2 districts of the region. During the day, at least 7 people were injured in the shelling, and one person was killed. Buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

In the Kharkiv region, on the night of October 7, the Russian military attacked Kharkiv, Shevchenkivskyi, Bohodukhivskyi and Kupianskyi districts. A 73-year-old woman was injured as a result of an enemy strike on the village of Mytrofanivka in Kupyansk district. This was reported on Monday by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

According to Syniehubov, the following hostile attacks were registered over the day: 

  •  October 7, 00:03 m. Kharkiv, Shevchenkivskyi district. As a result of the shelling, coniferous litter, branches and trees were burning on the area of 1 hectare.
  •  October 7 03:35 Bohodukhiv district, Zolochiv town. A private civilian car was damaged by UAV shelling.
  •  7 October 03:00 Kupyansk district, Dvorichanska TG, Mytrofanivka village. A 73-year-old woman suffered as a result of the shelling.
  •  23:37 Kharkiv district, Mala Danylivka village. Hit on an open area.
  •  23:15 Kharkiv district, Cherkaska Lozova village. 1 house was damaged and 2 houses were partially damaged. A 50-year-old man, a 51-year-old woman, and a 16-year-old boy were injured.
  •  17:48 Kharkiv district, Tsyrkunivska TG, Cherkaski Tyshky village. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 4 hectares.
  •  17:11 Kharkiv district, Tsyrkunivska TG, Cherkaski Tyshky village, Lipetsk forestry. Forest litter and grass were burning on the area of 1.5 hectares.
  •  14:25 Bohodukhivskyi district, Zolochivska TG, Ivashky village. A private house, outbuildings and a power line were damaged as a result of mortar shelling.
  •  13:47 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk TG, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi urban-type settlement. A private house and an outbuilding burned as a result of the shelling.
  •  13:25 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. As a result of the shelling the roof of a private house on the area of 150 square meters burned. A 54-year-old man was injured.
  •  11:20 Izium district, Borivska TG, Pershotravneve village. A man of 57 years old died as a result of FPV drone shelling of his car.
  •  08:30 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. Men of 40 and 68 years old were injured as a result of a UAV strike.

Russian army shells 15 settlements in Kherson region in 24 hours: five wounded, critical infrastructure damaged

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
iziumIzium
bohodukhivBohodukhiv
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

