Russian army shells 15 settlements in Kherson region in 24 hours: five wounded, critical infrastructure damaged

On October 6, the Russian military attacked 15 settlements in the Kherson region. Five people were injured as a result of the enemy attacks, and a critical infrastructure facility was damaged. This was reported by the head of the JMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Antonivka, Honcharne, Shyroka Balka, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Kizomys, Zelenivka, Sadove, Novovorontsovka, Mylove, Zelenivka, Olgivka, Poniativka, Prydniprovske and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the last day.

the Russian military hit a critical infrastructure facility; residential areas of the region's settlements, including a multi-storey building and 25 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, a garage, a bus and private cars - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, five people were injured due to Russian aggression.