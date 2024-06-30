Enemy fired on three districts in Kharkiv region, there are casualties
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled three districts of Kharkiv region, causing casualties and damage to residential buildings, private estates and infrastructure.
In Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled three districts over the past day. In Dergachi, a hit by a KAB was recorded near a house. The garage, outbuildings, windows and balconies of a 5-storey residential building were damaged.
This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv RSA, Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.
According to Syniehubov, hostile attacks were recorded:21:22 Kupyansk district, Kivsharivka village, shelling outside the settlement.16:35 Kupyansk district, Kruhlyakivka village, Kupyansk forestry, Senkivske forestry. Coniferous litter was burning. 16:03 Kharkiv district, Dergachi TG, Dergachi town. A hit of an unidentified aerial vehicle near a house was recorded.
The garage, outbuildings, windows and balconies of a 5-storey residential building were damaged. Another hit to the ground in the field. A woman was injured, she refused to be hospitalized.
Another hit was recorded on the territory of the enterprise. The glazing of windows, concrete fence, walls, ready-made playgrounds, power supply, household appliances were damaged. 16:03 Kharkiv district, Dergachi TG, Dergachi, the territory of a private household. Visiting for inspection after the shelling. A hit to the garden. A residential building was partially destroyed at this address.
At least 10 private houses were also damaged. Two men were injured. 15:47 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk TG, Osynove, shelling of an open area. 13:08 Bohodukhiv district, Zolochivska TG, Odnorobivka village. The shelling damaged the administrative building of a farm and a shop.
At 11:00 a shelling took place in Kupyansk-Vuzlova . A private house was damaged, a 70-year-old woman was wounded. According to him, at 10:00 a.m. on June 29, there was an artillery attack on Odnorobivka village in Bohodukhiv district. A private house was damaged.
In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian troops successfully stopped 12 enemy attempts to improve their position in the area of Vovchansk. Russian terrorists suffered losses and retreated
He also said that the total number of combat engagements in the Kupyansk and Lyman sectors increased to 13. The enemy tried to push the Defense Forces from their positions in the areas of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, Hrekivka, Nevske and Torske. 5 attacks have been repelled so far. Fighting continues. The situation is under control of Ukrainian defenders.
AddendumAddendum
Since, the aggressors have shelled Sumy region 7 times, resulting in 29 explosions in the region.