5 districts of Kharkiv region attacked by Russia's troops, 8 injured

In the Kharkiv region, 5 districts were attacked by Russian troops over the past day, most of them in Kupyansk district, with 8 people reported injured, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Syniehubov, enemy shelling was recorded:

18:00 Kharkiv district, Tokarivka village. Two grenades were dropped from an enemy drone on a motorized tractor. A 62-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man were injured.

16:35 Izium district, Bohuslavka village. The shelling destroyed two houses, damaged the windows and roofs of 10 private houses. Two women of 75 and 73 years old were injured.

16:00 Bohodukhiv district, Perovske village. The shelling partially damaged a private house, outbuildings and power lines. A 44-year-old man, a 66-year-old woman and a 50-year-old woman were wounded.

15:30 Kupyansk district, the town of Kupyansk, a 5-storey building. The shelling damaged the apartments.

15:30 Chuhuiv district, Okhrymivka village. A 31-year-old man was injured as a result of the shelling.

12:45 Kupyansk district, the village of Kivsharivka. A garage and a car were on fire.

12:05 Kupyansk district, Kindrashivska community. As a result of the shelling the forest litter on the area of 800 square meters burned.

09:45 Kupyansk district, the town of Kupyansk. The roof of a municipal institution was damaged.

Sinegubov: Forced evacuation is being considered in northern Kharkiv region due to Russian attacks