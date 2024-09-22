Eight injured hospitalized, one woman in serious condition - RMA clarifies the consequences of the strike on Kharkiv

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 105549 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110643 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 179021 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143890 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146847 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140414 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188156 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112202 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178056 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104817 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 34983 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 92555 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat
February 28, 07:40 PM • 62651 views

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 62651 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times
February 28, 08:14 PM • 35543 views

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 35543 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 53776 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 179021 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 179021 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188156 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188156 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178056 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205283 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 194032 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194032 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 145175 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145175 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144831 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149291 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 140514 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140514 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157189 views
Eight injured hospitalized, one woman in serious condition - RMA clarifies the consequences of the strike on Kharkiv

Eight injured hospitalized, one woman in serious condition - RMA clarifies the consequences of the strike on Kharkiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31197 views

The strike on Kharkiv on the evening of September 21 injured 21 people, including three children: A 17-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl. Eight people are currently hospitalized.

Eight people were hospitalized as a result of the attack on Kharkiv on the evening of September 21. A 39-year-old woman is in serious condition. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional administration, Oleg Sinegubov, according to UNN.

According to the head of the RMA, 21 people were injured, including three children: A 17-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl. Currently, 8 people have been hospitalized, two of them - a 17-year-old boy and a 39-year-old woman - are in serious condition, and the rest have moderate injuries.

Sinegubov said that two residential buildings with 16 and 9 floors were destroyed, and another 7 buildings were damaged. More than 1200 windows were smashed and 21 private cars were damaged. 

Sinegubov also reported on the situation in the region:

At 23:41 a warehouse building caught fire in Balakliya, Izium district, as a result of shelling.

At 23:31 in Verbivka village, Balakliya community, Izium district, enemy rocket fire damaged three houses.

At 21:50, shelling damaged a residential building in the village of Konstantynivka, Zolochiv community, Bohodukhiv district.

At 13:30, in the village of Bohuslavka, Borivska community, Izium district, grass was burning on an open area of 0.5 hectares as a result of shelling.

At 11:00 a.m. in Pidlyman village of Borivske community of Izium district, shelling caused a fire of coniferous litter on the area of 1 hectare in Borivske forestry of Kupyansk forestry.

At 08:08 near the village of Skovorodynivka on the Maksymivka-Zolochiv highway in Bohodukhiv district, a car, grass and litter of a leafy plantation on the area of 1 hectare were burning due to shelling.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attempted to storm near Vovchansk. The enemy aircraft struck residential areas of Kharkiv with multiple launch rocket launchers, which resulted in civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.

Seven enemy attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector over the last day. Defense forces repelled assaults near Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kruhlyakivka, Kotlyarivka, Stelmakhivka and Lozova.

Recall 

In Kharkiv, as a result of an enemy air strike , 21 people were injured, 3 of them children. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
iziumIzium
balakliiaBalakliia
bohodukhivBohodukhiv
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

