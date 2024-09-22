Eight injured hospitalized, one woman in serious condition - RMA clarifies the consequences of the strike on Kharkiv

Eight people were hospitalized as a result of the attack on Kharkiv on the evening of September 21. A 39-year-old woman is in serious condition. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional administration, Oleg Sinegubov, according to UNN.

According to the head of the RMA, 21 people were injured, including three children: A 17-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl. Currently, 8 people have been hospitalized, two of them - a 17-year-old boy and a 39-year-old woman - are in serious condition, and the rest have moderate injuries.

Sinegubov said that two residential buildings with 16 and 9 floors were destroyed, and another 7 buildings were damaged. More than 1200 windows were smashed and 21 private cars were damaged.

Sinegubov also reported on the situation in the region:

At 23:41 a warehouse building caught fire in Balakliya, Izium district, as a result of shelling.

At 23:31 in Verbivka village, Balakliya community, Izium district, enemy rocket fire damaged three houses.

At 21:50, shelling damaged a residential building in the village of Konstantynivka, Zolochiv community, Bohodukhiv district.

At 13:30, in the village of Bohuslavka, Borivska community, Izium district, grass was burning on an open area of 0.5 hectares as a result of shelling.

At 11:00 a.m. in Pidlyman village of Borivske community of Izium district, shelling caused a fire of coniferous litter on the area of 1 hectare in Borivske forestry of Kupyansk forestry.

At 08:08 near the village of Skovorodynivka on the Maksymivka-Zolochiv highway in Bohodukhiv district, a car, grass and litter of a leafy plantation on the area of 1 hectare were burning due to shelling.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attempted to storm near Vovchansk. The enemy aircraft struck residential areas of Kharkiv with multiple launch rocket launchers, which resulted in civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.

Seven enemy attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector over the last day. Defense forces repelled assaults near Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kruhlyakivka, Kotlyarivka, Stelmakhivka and Lozova.

