Russia's attack on Kharkiv: injured people are in hospital in moderate condition

As a result of the strike on Kharkiv, 15 people were injured, including 3 children. Their condition is moderate, they are in hospital. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this during a telethon on Saturday, UNN reports.

The enemy struck at Kharkiv. 15 wounded, including 3 children. Their condition is moderate, they are in hospital. There were three hits in the evening. The first one was near the central hospital in Kharkiv. Two hotels were damaged, utilities are working because the contact network was damaged. The university was damaged. The second hit was in the Kholodnogorsk district, and unfortunately, 19 private houses were damaged there, and work is underway there as well. Another strike was in the Kyiv district, fortunately, no one was injured there - Terekhov said.

Russian troops repeatedly attacked Kharkiv yesterday, striking several times in the evening, hitting settlements in Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Izium and Kupyansk districts. On September 21, Russian shelling in Kharkiv region killed two people and injured 22, including three children.