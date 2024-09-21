In Kharkiv region, 2 killed, 22 wounded, including 3 children, in 24 hours due to Russian attacks: the consequences

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
In Kharkiv region, 2 killed, 22 wounded, including 3 children, in 24 hours due to Russian attacks: the consequences

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20491 views

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and districts of the region. The shelling on September 21 killed two people and injured 22, including three children. Houses, cars and infrastructure were damaged.

Russian troops repeatedly attacked Kharkiv yesterday, striking several times in the evening, hitting settlements in Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Izium and Kupyansk districts. On September 21, two people were killed and 22 injured, including three children, as a result of Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region. This was reported on Saturday by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov and the Kharkiv regional police on Telegram, UNN reported.

Details

According to Sinegubov:

  • 23:06, Kharkiv, Kholodnohirsky district. The shelling partially damaged 6 private houses and 2 outbuildings. 7 people were injured (3 of them are children: a girl of 10 years old, a boy of 12 years old, a girl of 17 years old - stress reaction).
  • 22:48, Kharkiv, Kyivskyi district. As a result of the shelling, grass burned on the area of 1 hectare.
  • 22:42, Kharkiv, Shevchenkivskyi district. A car was on fire as a result of the shelling, 2 kiosks, the windows of the regional hospital and a hotel were damaged. 4 people were injured.
  • 16:56, Kharkiv, Osnovyansky district. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning. The glazing of 150 windows of buildings, a bus, 7 trucks, 3 cars were damaged. 2 people were injured.
  • 16:49, Kharkiv, Slobidskyi district. A 61-year-old man was injured.
  • 15:15, Kupiansk district, Kurylivska TG, Novoosynove village. The territory of the market. 2 people died. 2 women were injured.
  • 14:30, Bohodukhiv district, Zolochivska TG, Ivashky village, a 68-year-old man, a 57-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were injured as a result of the shelling
  • 08:10, Chuhuiv district, Starosaltivska TG, Shestakove village. As a result of the shelling the roof of the warehouse building on the area of 500 square meters was burning. 3 buildings of the cowsheds were damaged. 2 men of 34 and 30 years old were injured.

Number of people injured in Kharkiv shelling increases to 15
21.09.24, 01:18

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
iziumIzium
bohodukhivBohodukhiv
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

