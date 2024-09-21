In Kharkiv region, 2 killed, 22 wounded, including 3 children, in 24 hours due to Russian attacks: the consequences

Russian troops repeatedly attacked Kharkiv yesterday, striking several times in the evening, hitting settlements in Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Izium and Kupyansk districts. On September 21, two people were killed and 22 injured, including three children, as a result of Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region. This was reported on Saturday by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov and the Kharkiv regional police on Telegram, UNN reported.

Details

According to Sinegubov:

23:06, Kharkiv, Kholodnohirsky district. The shelling partially damaged 6 private houses and 2 outbuildings. 7 people were injured (3 of them are children: a girl of 10 years old, a boy of 12 years old, a girl of 17 years old - stress reaction).

22:48, Kharkiv, Kyivskyi district. As a result of the shelling, grass burned on the area of 1 hectare.

22:42, Kharkiv, Shevchenkivskyi district. A car was on fire as a result of the shelling, 2 kiosks, the windows of the regional hospital and a hotel were damaged. 4 people were injured.

16:56, Kharkiv, Osnovyansky district. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning. The glazing of 150 windows of buildings, a bus, 7 trucks, 3 cars were damaged. 2 people were injured.

16:49, Kharkiv, Slobidskyi district. A 61-year-old man was injured.

15:15, Kupiansk district, Kurylivska TG, Novoosynove village. The territory of the market. 2 people died. 2 women were injured.

14:30, Bohodukhiv district, Zolochivska TG, Ivashky village, a 68-year-old man, a 57-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were injured as a result of the shelling

08:10, Chuhuiv district, Starosaltivska TG, Shestakove village. As a result of the shelling the roof of the warehouse building on the area of 500 square meters was burning. 3 buildings of the cowsheds were damaged. 2 men of 34 and 30 years old were injured.

