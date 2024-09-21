Number of people injured in Kharkiv shelling increases to 15

The number of victims of the enemy shelling of Kharkiv has increased to 15 people. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, two children and one adult have light injuries, while the condition of the other victims is assessed as moderate. Eight of the victims were hospitalized.

Recall

Terrorists launched an air strike on three districts of the city, causing civilian casualties, including children. Criminal proceedings have been opened over violations of the laws and customs of war.

