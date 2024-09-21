ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 104335 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 109916 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 177697 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143294 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146433 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140238 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187432 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112184 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177400 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104804 views

Airstrike on Kharkiv: 8 injured, details reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

Airstrike on Kharkiv: 8 injured, details reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19561 views

russian troops conducted an air strike in three districts of Kharkiv. The attack injured 8 people, including two children. Criminal proceedings have been opened for violation of the laws of war.

Eight people, including children, were injured in the air strikes on Kharkiv by russian troops. Three districts of the city were hit. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, Oleksandr Filchakov, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, on September 20, at about 22:45, Kharkiv suffered another air strike by enemy troops. A Su-34 aircraft, which took off from belgorod, russia, launched three guided aerial bombs, probably FAB-250.

The shelling hit several districts of the city: in Kholodnohirsk district, a bomb fell on the territory of a private house, in Shevchenkivsky district  on the roadway near the hospital, and in Kyivsky district - on the territory of a company.

As of now, 8 victims have been recorded, including two children aged 10 and 17, who were diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

Prosecutors and police investigators are working at the site to document war crimes. Criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

The number of victims in Kharkiv has increased: 7 people, including three children21.09.24, 00:01 • 18339 views

WarCrimes and emergencies
fab-250FAB-250
sukhyi-su-34Su-34
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising