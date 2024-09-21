Airstrike on Kharkiv: 8 injured, details reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

Eight people, including children, were injured in the air strikes on Kharkiv by russian troops. Three districts of the city were hit. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, Oleksandr Filchakov, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, on September 20, at about 22:45, Kharkiv suffered another air strike by enemy troops. A Su-34 aircraft, which took off from belgorod, russia, launched three guided aerial bombs, probably FAB-250.

The shelling hit several districts of the city: in Kholodnohirsk district, a bomb fell on the territory of a private house, in Shevchenkivsky district on the roadway near the hospital, and in Kyivsky district - on the territory of a company.

As of now, 8 victims have been recorded, including two children aged 10 and 17, who were diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

Prosecutors and police investigators are working at the site to document war crimes. Criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

