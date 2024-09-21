The number of victims in Kharkiv has increased: 7 people, including three children

As a result of the hostile shelling of Kharkiv by the russian federation, seven people were injured, including two children - 10 and 12 years old, as well as a 17-year-old teenager. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

Details

One person was reportedly hospitalized, and a 12-year-old boy suffered an acute stress reaction.

In addition, four patients of a hospital located near the site of the hit also sought medical care for light shrapnel wounds. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance to the victims.

Recall

The enemy forces launched several attacks on the city of Kharkiv.

