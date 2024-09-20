Attacks in Kharkiv: the number of victims increased to four, including a child

The number of victims of the attacks in Kharkiv has increased to four, including a 10-year-old child. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, UNN reports.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the number of people injured by rocket attacks on Kharkiv has increased. According to him, there are currently three known casualties, while Mayor Igor Terekhov announced the number of four.

Among the victims is a 10-year-old child who suffered an acute stress reaction. All the victims are in light condition, which was confirmed by Mr. Syniehubov.

The medical facility in Kharkiv, near where the plane landed, continues to operate. There were no injuries among the patients, and no significant damage to the premises was recorded. Only one of the buildings had damaged window glazing.

Aggressor struck the central district of Kharkiv.

