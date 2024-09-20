ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Attacks in Kharkiv: the number of victims increased to four, including a child

Attacks in Kharkiv: the number of victims increased to four, including a child

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17958 views

Four people, including a 10-year-old child, were injured as a result of rocket attacks on Kharkiv. The medical facility near where the attack took place continues to operate, and no significant damage was reported.

The number of victims of the attacks in Kharkiv has increased to four, including a 10-year-old child. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the number of people injured by rocket attacks on Kharkiv has increased. According to him, there are currently three known casualties, while Mayor Igor Terekhov announced the number of four.

Among the victims is a 10-year-old child who suffered an acute stress reaction. All the victims are in light condition, which was confirmed by Mr. Syniehubov.

The medical facility in Kharkiv, near where the plane landed, continues to operate. There were no injuries among the patients, and no significant damage to the premises was recorded. Only one of the buildings had damaged window glazing.

Recall

Aggressor struck the central district of Kharkiv.

Enemy forces strike at Kharkiv: one casualty and numerous damages20.09.24, 23:15 • 19285 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Contact us about advertising