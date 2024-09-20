Enemy forces strike at Kharkiv: one casualty and numerous damages
Kyiv • UNN
Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov reported three enemy strikes on the city. Two of the attacks took place in Shevchenkivskyi district and one in Kyivskyi district, and there is preliminary information about the victims.
There are victims in Kharkiv as a result of enemy strikes. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terokhov, UNN reports.
According to updated information, there were three strikes in Kharkiv - two in Shevchenkivskyi district and one in Kyivskyi district. We have preliminary information that there are victims
Add
The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, confirmed that the attackers had hit the roadway with a cluster bomb. The explosion set a car on fire, and damaged kiosks and shop windows of a hospital and a hotel that has been a target of enemy attacks many times before.
At the moment, one victim is known. A total of three strikes were recorded in the city.
Recall
Earlier, it was reported that the enemy struck times in the central area of the city near a medical facility.
An attack on the central district of Kharkiv, near a medical facility. Information about victims and destruction is being clarified20.09.24, 22:46 • 34833 views