Enemy forces strike at Kharkiv: one casualty and numerous damages

There are victims in Kharkiv as a result of enemy strikes. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terokhov, UNN reports.

According to updated information, there were three strikes in Kharkiv - two in Shevchenkivskyi district and one in Kyivskyi district. We have preliminary information that there are victims - said Igor Terekhov.

The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, confirmed that the attackers had hit the roadway with a cluster bomb. The explosion set a car on fire, and damaged kiosks and shop windows of a hospital and a hotel that has been a target of enemy attacks many times before.

At the moment, one victim is known. A total of three strikes were recorded in the city.

Earlier, it was reported that the enemy struck times in the central area of the city near a medical facility.

