The enemy attacked Sumy: a Lancet drone damaged an enterprise and residences

On the evening of Saturday, June 21, the enemy struck civilian infrastructure in the Kovpakivskyi district of the Sumy community. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration (RMA) Oleh Hryhorov, informs UNN.

According to him, preliminary information indicates it was a "Lancet" drone strike. As a result of the shelling, the premises of one of the enterprises were damaged.

There were no casualties. A fire broke out at the attack site, and the aftermath is being cleared. - wrote Hryhorov.

Later, he reported two strikes on the regional center. Specifically, the enemy attacked a residential area.

In Sumy, as a result of the enemy attack, the roof and about 20 windows in an apartment building were damaged. The UAV hit a residential building within the Sumy community the head of the RMA clarified.

Earlier, the Russian army attacked an apartment building in Sumy with a "Lancet" strike drone, injuring a 75-year-old woman. The roof and about 20 windows in two five-story buildings were damaged.

