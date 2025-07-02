Explosion in Zhytomyr region: bus caught fire, huge traffic jam on the road
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred in the Zhytomyr region, leading to a bus catching fire and nearby buildings igniting. Traffic on the road is blocked, causing a significant traffic jam.
Details
As UNN learned, a bus caught fire as a result of the explosion. In addition, neighboring buildings are burning.
Traffic on the road is blocked, which caused a large traffic jam.
In addition, preliminarily, the explosion occurred not at a gas station, but at the warehouses of a furniture factory.
