Explosion in Zhytomyr region: bus caught fire, huge traffic jam on the road

"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 36749 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
01:11 PM • 39866 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
12:33 PM • 37926 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 44561 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
July 2, 09:18 AM • 40971 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
July 2, 08:30 AM • 50135 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
July 2, 08:15 AM • 100936 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 41553 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 46390 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 111527 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 82818 views
Kellogg dismissed accusations of "promising" Lukashenka about strikes on Russian territoryJuly 2, 10:07 AM • 34229 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth season12:56 PM • 12924 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the market01:18 PM • 55813 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problem01:43 PM • 38264 views
Publications
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 36776 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problem01:43 PM • 38399 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the market01:18 PM • 55952 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 111541 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 111600 views
UNN Lite
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 9002:57 PM • 8514 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attention02:39 PM • 8865 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth season12:56 PM • 12950 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 82915 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 47734 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: bus caught fire, huge traffic jam on the road

Kyiv • UNN

 • 668 views

An explosion occurred in the Zhytomyr region, leading to a bus catching fire and nearby buildings igniting. Traffic on the road is blocked, causing a significant traffic jam.

Explosion in Zhytomyr region: bus caught fire, huge traffic jam on the road

As a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region, a bus caught fire. Traffic on the road was blocked, causing a large traffic jam, reports UNN.

Details

As UNN learned, a bus caught fire as a result of the explosion. In addition, neighboring buildings are burning.

Traffic on the road is blocked, which caused a large traffic jam.

In addition, preliminarily, the explosion occurred not at a gas station, but at the warehouses of a furniture factory.

Explosion in Zhytomyr region: according to preliminary information, there are casualties02.07.25, 19:13 • 1537 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

