Explosion in Zhytomyr region: bus caught fire, huge traffic jam on the road

As a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region, a bus caught fire. Traffic on the road was blocked, causing a large traffic jam, reports UNN.

As UNN learned, a bus caught fire as a result of the explosion. In addition, neighboring buildings are burning.

Traffic on the road is blocked, which caused a large traffic jam.

In addition, preliminarily, the explosion occurred not at a gas station, but at the warehouses of a furniture factory.

Explosion in Zhytomyr region: according to preliminary information, there are casualties