Explosion in Zhytomyr region: according to preliminary information, there are casualties

As a result of an explosion that occurred today in the Zhytomyr region, according to preliminary information, there are casualties, writes UNN.

Details

Preliminarily, the explosion occurred at a gas station in the village of Berezyna. The cause of the explosion is currently unknown.

According to information not yet officially confirmed, there are injured as a result of the explosion. The blast wave also damaged nearby buildings.

Explosion likely occurred at a gas station in Zhytomyr - social media

Addendum

As reported by the State Emergency Service, the explosion, preliminarily, did not occur at a gas station. What exactly exploded is currently unknown.