Explosion in Zhytomyr region: according to preliminary information, there are casualties
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred in the village of Berezyna, Zhytomyr region, resulting in casualties. The blast wave also damaged nearby houses.
As a result of an explosion that occurred today in the Zhytomyr region, according to preliminary information, there are casualties, writes UNN.
Details
Preliminarily, the explosion occurred at a gas station in the village of Berezyna. The cause of the explosion is currently unknown.
According to information not yet officially confirmed, there are injured as a result of the explosion. The blast wave also damaged nearby buildings.
Addendum
As reported by the State Emergency Service, the explosion, preliminarily, did not occur at a gas station. What exactly exploded is currently unknown.