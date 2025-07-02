$41.820.04
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 15882 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
01:11 PM • 18906 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
12:33 PM • 23731 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 31929 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
July 2, 09:18 AM • 34154 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
July 2, 08:30 AM • 45547 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
July 2, 08:15 AM • 84150 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 40711 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 46113 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 98805 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Explosion likely occurred at a gas station in Zhytomyr - social media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23 views

An explosion and a large-scale fire have been recorded at a gas station or a nearby warehouse in Zhytomyr. Videos with a huge column of smoke and reports of loud explosions are circulating on social media.

Explosion likely occurred at a gas station in Zhytomyr - social media

Information about an explosion at a gas station in Zhytomyr is spreading on social media, UNN reports.

Videos that appeared in public groups show a huge column of smoke.

Users report loud explosions.

Reportedly, a gas station or a warehouse near it is on fire - writes "Trukha Zhytomyr".

There is currently no official information from the State Emergency Service or law enforcement.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEvents
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Zhytomyr
