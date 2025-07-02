Explosion likely occurred at a gas station in Zhytomyr - social media
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion and a large-scale fire have been recorded at a gas station or a nearby warehouse in Zhytomyr. Videos with a huge column of smoke and reports of loud explosions are circulating on social media.
Information about an explosion at a gas station in Zhytomyr is spreading on social media, UNN reports.
Videos that appeared in public groups show a huge column of smoke.
Users report loud explosions.
Reportedly, a gas station or a warehouse near it is on fire - writes "Trukha Zhytomyr".
There is currently no official information from the State Emergency Service or law enforcement.