More than ten people were injured as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region

As a result of an explosion that occurred today in the Zhytomyr region, according to preliminary information, more than a dozen people were injured, reports UNN.

Currently, there is no official information from law enforcement agencies regarding the number of victims.

The explosion occurred in the village of Berezyna, Zhytomyr region. Initially, it was reported that the explosion occurred at a gas station, but later information emerged that the explosion occurred nearby – at the company's warehouses.

The explosion damaged nearby houses. Also, a bus caught fire.