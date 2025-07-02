As a result of two explosions in Zhytomyr region, two people died, and 15 more were injured - RMA

As a result of two explosions in Zhytomyr region, two people died and 15 more were injured. This was reported by the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Bunechko, as conveyed by UNN.

Two explosions occurred in the village of Berezyna near Zhytomyr on the international highway M-06. We can already confirm two deaths. 15 people were injured - Bunechko reported.

According to him, private households were also affected. All services are working at the scene.

... private households were affected. Currently, an operational headquarters has been deployed, all services are working, and all necessary assistance is being provided to the victims. Minimal passage on the international highway has been ensured - added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Bunechko also urged drivers to avoid routes past Zhytomyr while investigative actions are ongoing.

In turn, I urge people who planned to travel on the M-06 highway today to refrain from passing through Zhytomyr until the operational investigative teams finish their work - warned the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Recall

An explosion occurred in the village of Berezyna, Zhytomyr region. Initially, it was reported that the explosion happened at a gas station, but later information emerged that the explosion occurred nearby – at the enterprise's warehouses.

The explosion damaged nearby houses. Also, a bus caught fire.