In Kharkiv region enemy attacked with a “shahed” in the morning, attacked 4 districts in 24 hours, four people were injured

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled 4 districts yesterday, in the morning a fire broke out on 3 hectares due to an enemy attack by a Shahed drone, in the evening there was damage to an agricultural complex due to an enemy attack by KAB, and 4 people were injured in the day, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Syniehubov, the following hostile attacks were recorded over the past day:

05:13, Bohodukhiv district, Krasnokutsk community. As a result of a Shahed UAV strike, forest litter on the area of 3 hectares burned.

22:45, Bohodukhiv district, Zolochiv village. A UAV hit the ground on the territory of an agricultural complex. An outbuilding and a truck were damaged.

22:45, Bohodukhiv district, Odnorobivka village, outside. The hit of an unidentified aerial vehicle in the field.

17:06, Kupyansk district, the town of Kupyansk. An outbuilding and a car burned down as a result of the shelling.

16:10, Kupyansk district, Kovalivka village. A house was burning as a result of the shelling.

16:09, Izium district, Bohuslavka village. As a result of the shelling by the enemy, 17 private houses and 2 outbuildings were damaged. A 25-year-old man and a woman of 85 years old were injured.

15:31, Kharkiv district, the village of Ruski Tyshky. As a result of the shelling, grass burned on the area of 2 hectares.

13:50, Kupyansk district, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi village. The shelling destroyed a car trailer, a car, an outbuilding and a moped.

11:25, Bohodukhivskyi district, the village of Odnorobivka. As a result of the shelling by the UAF, 5 two-storey houses, an outpatient clinic, the starosta's office, a house of culture, and outbuildings were damaged. A 59-year-old and a 49-year-old woman were injured.

67 "Shaheds" and an X-59 missile shot down over Ukraine during Russia's night attack