In Kharkiv region enemy attacked with a “shahed” in the morning, attacked 4 districts in 24 hours, four people were injured

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 72466 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104173 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168100 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138435 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143480 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139176 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182681 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112083 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173185 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104754 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100669 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110360 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
February 28, 06:35 PM • 112483 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112483 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone
February 28, 07:04 PM • 51751 views

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 51751 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 58363 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168100 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168100 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182681 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182681 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173185 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200558 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 189462 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189462 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 142097 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142097 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142133 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146828 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 138238 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138238 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155104 views
In Kharkiv region enemy attacked with a "shahed" in the morning, attacked 4 districts in 24 hours, four people were injured

In Kharkiv region enemy attacked with a “shahed” in the morning, attacked 4 districts in 24 hours, four people were injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19721 views

During the day, Russian troops attacked 4 districts of Kharkiv region. As a result of the shelling, 4 people were injured, fires broke out, and buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled 4 districts yesterday, in the morning a fire broke out on 3 hectares due to an enemy attack by a Shahed drone, in the evening there was damage to an agricultural complex due to an enemy attack by KAB, and 4 people were injured in the day, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Syniehubov, the following hostile attacks were recorded over the past day:

  • 05:13, Bohodukhiv district, Krasnokutsk community. As a result of a Shahed UAV strike, forest litter on the area of 3 hectares burned. 
  • 22:45, Bohodukhiv district, Zolochiv village. A UAV hit the ground on the territory of an agricultural complex. An outbuilding and a truck were damaged. 
  • 22:45, Bohodukhiv district, Odnorobivka village, outside. The hit of an unidentified aerial vehicle in the field. 
  • 17:06, Kupyansk district, the town of Kupyansk. An outbuilding and a car burned down as a result of the shelling. 
  • 16:10, Kupyansk district, Kovalivka village. A house was burning as a result of the shelling. 
  • 16:09, Izium district, Bohuslavka village. As a result of the shelling by the enemy, 17 private houses and 2 outbuildings were damaged. A 25-year-old man and a woman of 85 years old were injured. 
  • 15:31, Kharkiv district, the village of Ruski Tyshky. As a result of the shelling, grass burned on the area of 2 hectares. 
  • 13:50, Kupyansk district, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi village. The shelling destroyed a car trailer, a car, an outbuilding and a moped. 
  • 11:25, Bohodukhivskyi district, the village of Odnorobivka. As a result of the shelling by the UAF, 5 two-storey houses, an outpatient clinic, the starosta's office, a house of culture, and outbuildings were damaged. A 59-year-old and a 49-year-old woman were injured.

67 "Shaheds" and an X-59 missile shot down over Ukraine during Russia's night attack30.09.24, 08:42 • 17930 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
iziumIzium
bohodukhivBohodukhiv
kh-59Kh-59
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

