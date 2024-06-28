Zone of forced evacuation of families with children expanded in Kharkiv region - Sinegubov

Due to the intensification of Russian shelling, the evacuation zone for families with children from four districts of Kharkiv region has been expanded. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

The Regional Defense Council has just decided to forcibly evacuate families with children from the dangerous settlements of Izium, Bohodukhiv, Kupiansk, and Chuhuiv districts, - he noted.

Details

We are talking about:

The villages of Zahryzove, Maliivka, Shyikivka, Bohuslavka, Nova Kruhlyakivka in the Izium district. According to our information, 12 children from 7 families live in these settlements.

In the Bohodukhiv district, 13 children with their families from the villages of Oleksandrivka and Skoryky are to be evacuated.

20 children with their families from the villages of Monachynivka and Doroshivka in the Kindrashivska community of Kupiansk district.

112 children with their parents from 5 starosta districts: Bilokolodyazhsky, Yurchenkivsky, Novooleksandrivsky, Ivanivsky, Bugaivsky of the Vovchanska community of Chuhuiv district. A total of 24 settlements.

Evacuation routes have already been identified and temporary accommodation has been booked. The decision was made due to the intensified hostile shelling, - Sinegubov summarized.

