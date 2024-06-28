Two people were injured in Kharkiv region during the construction of fortifications

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 74816 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 83478 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 103549 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 180231 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 225594 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 138873 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366155 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181119 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149297 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197741 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 54736 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 62269 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 82028 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 67289 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 20412 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 74844 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 69457 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 83503 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 84086 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 103568 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 8166 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10873 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15165 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36347 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 38029 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Two people were injured in Kharkiv region during the construction of fortifications

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20275 views

Two people were injured during the construction of defensive structures in Kharkiv region. Russian troops shelled localities with bombs and MLRS, injuring a total of 10 people.

Two people were injured in Kharkiv region during the construction of fortifications

On June 27, Russian troops shelled settlements in Kharkiv region with air bombs and MLRS, injuring 10 people, two of whom were injured during the construction of defensive structures. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

According to the head of RMA, the security situation in the region is as follows:

  • 16:00 - 16:57 м. Kharkiv. The shelling of the KAB. 5 private houses, a garage cooperative, an apartment building, building of an educational institution were damaged. 5 people were injured.
  • 15:45 Izyum district, Borivska community, Pisky-Radkivski village. Hit to the enterprise.
  •  15:15 Kupyansk district, Kurylivka community, Hlushkivka village. The roof of a residential building was burning as a result of the shelling of the farm.
  • 15:00 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk community, Kivsharivka village. Two houses and a car were damaged as a result of shelling by UMPD D-30. A woman and a man were injured.
  •  14:10 at the address: Kupyansk district, Kurylivka TG, Kruhlyakivka village. A private house was damaged as a result of shelling from an MLRS. A woman was injured.
  • 12:50 Izium district, Borivska community. Two people were wounded during the construction of fortifications.
  • 12:30 at the address: Kharkiv district, Dergachivska TG, Kozacha Lopan village. A passenger car was damaged.
  • 11:05 Kharkiv district, Tsyrkunivka community, Oleksandrivka village. A house was burning as a result of the shelling.

 Appendix

As for the situation at the front, according to Syniehubov, three enemy assaults in the Kharkiv sector near Vovchansk, Lyptsi and Sotnytsia Kozachok were unsuccessful.

There were 10 firefights in the Kupyansk sector.

The occupants attacked in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, northeast of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Stelmakhivka and Andriivka. All attacks were repelled. Defense forces are taking measures to strengthen the borders and prevent the enemy from advancing.

Russia's attack on Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased to five27.06.24, 20:13 • 30117 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40