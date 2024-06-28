Two people were injured in Kharkiv region during the construction of fortifications

On June 27, Russian troops shelled settlements in Kharkiv region with air bombs and MLRS, injuring 10 people, two of whom were injured during the construction of defensive structures. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

According to the head of RMA, the security situation in the region is as follows:

16:00 - 16:57 м. Kharkiv. The shelling of the KAB. 5 private houses, a garage cooperative, an apartment building, building of an educational institution were damaged. 5 people were injured.

15:45 Izyum district, Borivska community, Pisky-Radkivski village. Hit to the enterprise.



15:15 Kupyansk district, Kurylivka community, Hlushkivka village. The roof of a residential building was burning as a result of the shelling of the farm.



15:00 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk community, Kivsharivka village. Two houses and a car were damaged as a result of shelling by UMPD D-30. A woman and a man were injured.



14:10 at the address: Kupyansk district, Kurylivka TG, Kruhlyakivka village. A private house was damaged as a result of shelling from an MLRS. A woman was injured.



12:50 Izium district, Borivska community. Two people were wounded during the construction of fortifications.



12:30 at the address: Kharkiv district, Dergachivska TG, Kozacha Lopan village. A passenger car was damaged.



11:05 Kharkiv district, Tsyrkunivka community, Oleksandrivka village. A house was burning as a result of the shelling.



As for the situation at the front, according to Syniehubov, three enemy assaults in the Kharkiv sector near Vovchansk, Lyptsi and Sotnytsia Kozachok were unsuccessful.

There were 10 firefights in the Kupyansk sector.

The occupants attacked in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, northeast of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Stelmakhivka and Andriivka. All attacks were repelled. Defense forces are taking measures to strengthen the borders and prevent the enemy from advancing.

