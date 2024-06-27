Russia's attack on Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased to five

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russia's attack on Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased to five

Kyiv

 30117 views

The strike was carried out by a FAB-500 with a planning and correction module. The prosecutor's office of Kharkiv region has already shown a video of the aftermath of the shelling of the Kyiv district of Kharkiv.

Russia's attack on Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased to five

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kharkiv has increased to five. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Five people were injured - police document the consequences of shelling in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. A 39-year-old man was in the house at the time of the attack. He has shrapnel wounds and mine-blast injuries. A 59-year-old woman has an acute stress reaction. An enemy FAB-500 munition hit her house and did not explode. A 74-year-old man also sustained blast wounds. He was in the garage at the time of the explosion. A 21-year-old woman, who was at home during the enemy shelling, has an acute stress reaction. A 29-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds

 , the statement said.

It is noted that law enforcement officers are providing assistance to the victims.

Recall

In Kharkiv today, on June 27, Russian troops attacked one of the buildings of a higher education institution.

The strike was carried out by a FAB-500 with a planning and correction module. The Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region showed a video of the aftermath of the shelling of the Kyiv district of Kharkiv.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
