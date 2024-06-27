Russia's attack on Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased to five

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kharkiv has increased to five. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Five people were injured - police document the consequences of shelling in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. A 39-year-old man was in the house at the time of the attack. He has shrapnel wounds and mine-blast injuries. A 59-year-old woman has an acute stress reaction. An enemy FAB-500 munition hit her house and did not explode. A 74-year-old man also sustained blast wounds. He was in the garage at the time of the explosion. A 21-year-old woman, who was at home during the enemy shelling, has an acute stress reaction. A 29-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds , the statement said.

It is noted that law enforcement officers are providing assistance to the victims.

Recall

In Kharkiv today, on June 27, Russian troops attacked one of the buildings of a higher education institution.

The strike was carried out by a FAB-500 with a planning and correction module. The Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region showed a video of the aftermath of the shelling of the Kyiv district of Kharkiv.