Four people, including a child, were injured in Kharkiv Oblast as a result of a UAV attack

Four people, including one child, were injured in Kharkiv Oblast as a result of a Russian drone attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

Details

Four people, including a 10-year-old child, were injured as a result of an enemy attack on the city of Bohodukhiv. Preliminary, a UAV hit a warehouse building - Syniehubov reported.

The head of the RMA added that more detailed information is being clarified.

Addition

In Kharkiv, the number of injured increased to 9 after 5 hits by guided aerial bombs in the Industrial District. In Kherson, the number of people injured by MLRS shelling reached 25.

As a result of the morning shelling by Russia in Kherson, 3 people died and 22 were injured, including 3 children. In Kharkiv, 6 people were injured after 5 KABs hit a bus depot and an enterprise.