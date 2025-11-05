Four people, including a child, were injured in Kharkiv Oblast as a result of a UAV attack

ukenru
06:18 PM • 3650 views
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks
05:06 PM • 11162 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
03:51 PM • 13873 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 20514 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 26752 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 21548 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 21821 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 30748 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
November 5, 08:57 AM • 22656 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
November 5, 08:12 AM • 21514 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Transported on the roof of his own car: police seized a "Shahed" drone from a Kyiv residentPhotoNovember 5, 09:17 AM • 14028 views
Russia's Tuapse port suspends fuel exports after drone attacks, refinery halted - ReutersNovember 5, 10:59 AM • 16244 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:10 AM • 36710 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 30274 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor02:19 PM • 9676 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 20506 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 26747 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tips
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tips
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Kherson
Lithuania
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideo03:25 PM • 6198 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor02:19 PM • 9824 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 31523 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 36364 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 49718 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
2C5 Giatsint-S
BM-21 "Grad"

Four people, including a child, were injured in Kharkiv Oblast as a result of a UAV attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 428 views

Four people, including a 10-year-old child, were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack on Bohodukhiv. A UAV hit a warehouse building.

Four people, including a child, were injured in Kharkiv Oblast as a result of a UAV attack

Four people, including one child, were injured in Kharkiv Oblast as a result of a Russian drone attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

Details

Four people, including a 10-year-old child, were injured as a result of an enemy attack on the city of Bohodukhiv. Preliminary, a UAV hit a warehouse building

- Syniehubov reported.

The head of the RMA added that more detailed information is being clarified.

Addition

In Kharkiv, the number of injured increased to 9 after 5 hits by guided aerial bombs in the Industrial District. In Kherson, the number of people injured by MLRS shelling reached 25.

As a result of the morning shelling by Russia in Kherson, 3 people died and 22 were injured, including 3 children. In Kharkiv, 6 people were injured after 5 KABs hit a bus depot and an enterprise.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast
Bohodukhiv
Kherson
Kharkiv