In the Kharkiv region, the enemy attacked rescuers twice after a Russian strike on a lyceum in Bohodukhiv: the aftermath was shown
Kyiv • UNN
At night, Russian troops attacked a lyceum in Bohodukhiv with drones, causing a fire. While extinguishing the fire, the enemy struck the rescuers twice, damaging equipment, and there are 4 injured.
Russian troops attacked a lyceum in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, with drones at night, causing a large-scale fire. While extinguishing the fire, the enemy attacked rescuers twice, damaging equipment. Four people were reported injured, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Saturday in Telegram, UNN writes.
Details
"On the night of March 15, the occupiers attacked a lyceum in the city of Bohodukhiv with ударні БпЛА," the State Emergency Service reported.
As noted, the roof of the building caught fire on an area of 500 sq. m, 18 houses and 5 school buses were damaged.
"An hour later, the enemy launched a second attack on rescuers, damaging a fire truck. Four civilians were injured - they had an acute reaction to stress," the statement said.
According to Syniehubov, 3 women aged 72, 76, 56 and 1 man aged 53 were injured (acute reaction to stress).
"An hour later, the second strike set fire to a fire truck and a school bus. Fortunately, no rescuers were injured," the State Emergency Service noted.
The fire has been extinguished.
According to Syniehubov, 2 UAVs hit the roof of the educational institution from 00:55 to 02:00. In addition, according to him, at 03:20 in Bohodukhiv, an enemy "Geran-2" drone hit a non-residential building.
According to the head of the RMA, from 22:35 to 22:45, the Russian Air Force launched three CABs at the Zolochiv community. Two bombs hit the open area near the village of Odnorobivka.
At 20:30 in the village of Ivashky in the Bohodukhiv district, as a result of the shelling, the following were damaged: four private houses, outbuildings and power grids, and a private house was destroyed.
At 15:56 in Kupyansk, as a result of the shelling, grass was burning on an area of 0.5 hectares, at 15:45 in the city, as a result of the MLRS shelling, a private house was damaged.
In the Izyum district, due to shelling at 12:26 in the Oskil community, forest litter was burning on an area of 1.5 hectares. And in Borova, due to shelling at 10:21, presumably from MLRS, grass was burning on an area of 200 sq. m.
