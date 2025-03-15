Air defense shot down 130 Shaheds out of 178 launched by the enemy in 13 regions of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of March 15, air defense forces repelled a massive attack. 130 UAVs were destroyed, 38 imitation targets did not reach their targets. There is destruction of infrastructure in 6 regions.
Air defense destroyed 130 enemy strike UAVs. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
On the night of March 15, Ukrainian defense forces repelled another massive air attack by terrorist forces.
The enemy launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 178 Shahed-type strike drones, and decoy drones.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile systems, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups were involved in repelling the attack. As a result of the effective work of the Ukrainian military, the destruction of 130 enemy drones in 13 regions, including Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Odesa and others, has been confirmed.
Another 38 decoy drones were unable to complete their missions, which indicates the effectiveness of the air defense forces.
At the same time, as a result of the attack, destruction and damage to infrastructure were recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kyiv regions.
