Ukrzaliznytsia minimizes train delays on de-energized sections of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrzaliznytsia reported that the enemy continues to strike at the infrastructure of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Reserve diesel locomotives were used to avoid delays.
Reserve locomotives have been put on de-energized sections of the railway energy infrastructure of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. This is reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN.
Details
The occupiers continue to deliberately strike at the railway energy infrastructure of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. This leads to temporary power outages, but reserve locomotives are already working on the spot to minimize train delays.
Despite the situation, traffic delays are limited, and passengers can check the current status of trains on the official website https://uz-vezemo.uz.gov.ua/delayform/ .
In addition, there may be changes in the schedule of suburban trains, so it is recommended to follow the announcements at the stations.
Recall
Invaders damaged important infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions were damaged as a result of an enemy attack. Rescuers and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.
