Missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: emergency rescue operation completed, number of victims - 14, including children
Kyiv • UNN
Kryvyi Rih was hit by a missile attack at night, 14 wounded, including children. Buildings, educational institutions and infrastructure were damaged. There is destruction in Synelnykivshyna and Pavlohrad district.
In Kryvyi Rih, the emergency rescue operation was completed at night after a missile attack that damaged a significant part of the city. The number of victims has increased to 14, including children. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.
Details
According to reports, the explosions destroyed a one-story building of an entertainment complex, and also damaged more than ten apartment and private residential buildings.
As a result of the strike, infrastructure, several educational and sports facilities, as well as commercial premises, including shops, a pharmacy, a beauty salon and a coffee shop, were damaged.
A total of 14 people were injured, including two children.
There were also destructions in the Synelnykivskyi district, as well as in the Pavlohrad district, which were attacked by drones. Although the infrastructure suffered serious damage, there were no deaths or injuries. Currently, there are problems with water supply in several cities of the region, in particular in Synelnykove, Pavlohrad, Ternivka and Pershotravensk. Specialists are working on restoring the water supply.
In addition, Nikopol region was also affected by attacks carried out using artillery, "Grads" and unmanned aerial vehicles. Nikopol, as well as the Marhanets and Myrove communities, were the most affected. Fortunately, no casualties were recorded among local residents.
