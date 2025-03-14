Explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih, enemy drones in the sky
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih. The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration reported enemy drones in the sky over the region and urged people to stay in safe places.
It was "loud" in Kryvyi Rih, explosions were heard. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.
Kryvyi Rih. Loud. There are also enemy drones in the sky over the region
The head of the Regional State Administration called for staying in safe places until the end of the air raid.
In addition
Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the southeast, and then about a high-speed target in the direction of Kryvyi Rih.