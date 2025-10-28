$42.070.07
10:50 AM
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
09:42 AM
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:30 AM
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
09:16 AM
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
October 28, 06:38 AM
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Turbidity and white substance in the Merlo River in Kharkiv region: investigation into the source of pollution launched

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

Turbidity and a white substance have been discovered in the Merlo River in the Kharkiv region near the villages of Pavlivka and Bohodukhiv. The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the violation of water protection rules.

Turbidity and white substance in the Merlo River in Kharkiv region: investigation into the source of pollution launched

In the Merlo River in Kharkiv Oblast, water turbidity and an unknown white substance were found in several places — under the bridge in the village of Pavlivka and near the railway station in Bohodukhiv. An investigation is underway to determine the source of pollution and the individuals who may be involved. This was reported by the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Bohodukhiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast responded to information published in the media on October 23, 2025, regarding the pollution of the Merlo River.

- the report says.

According to reports, in several sections of the reservoir — under the bridge in the village of Pavlivka and near the railway station in the city of Bohodukhiv — noticeable water turbidity and the presence of an unidentified white substance were recorded.

Given the seriousness of the situation and the possible violation of environmental protection legislation, the prosecutor's office entered relevant information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations regarding the violation of water protection rules (Part 1 of Article 242 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Within the framework of the criminal proceedings, it is planned to establish the source of the substance's entry, as well as individuals or enterprises involved in the possible violation of environmental safety requirements.

Kalchyk River in Mariupol turned into a swamp due to sewage discharge - city council08.10.25, 13:43 • 2499 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Kharkiv Oblast
Bohodukhiv