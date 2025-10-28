Turbidity and white substance in the Merlo River in Kharkiv region: investigation into the source of pollution launched

In the Merlo River in Kharkiv Oblast, water turbidity and an unknown white substance were found in several places — under the bridge in the village of Pavlivka and near the railway station in Bohodukhiv. An investigation is underway to determine the source of pollution and the individuals who may be involved. This was reported by the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Bohodukhiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast responded to information published in the media on October 23, 2025, regarding the pollution of the Merlo River. - the report says.

According to reports, in several sections of the reservoir — under the bridge in the village of Pavlivka and near the railway station in the city of Bohodukhiv — noticeable water turbidity and the presence of an unidentified white substance were recorded.

Given the seriousness of the situation and the possible violation of environmental protection legislation, the prosecutor's office entered relevant information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations regarding the violation of water protection rules (Part 1 of Article 242 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Within the framework of the criminal proceedings, it is planned to establish the source of the substance's entry, as well as individuals or enterprises involved in the possible violation of environmental safety requirements.

